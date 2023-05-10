Man accused of murdering girl, seven, ‘will not give evidence in his defence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of murdering girl, seven, ‘will not give evidence in his defence’

By Press Association
David Boyd, 55, denies murdering Nikki Allan in a derelict dockside building in Sunderland 31 years ago (Northumbria Police/PA)
David Boyd, 55, denies murdering Nikki Allan in a derelict dockside building in Sunderland 31 years ago (Northumbria Police/PA)

A man on trial for murdering a seven-year-old girl in 1992 will not give evidence in his defence, a jury has been told.

David Boyd, 55, denies murdering Nikki Allan in a derelict dockside building in Sunderland 31 years ago.

The youngster was lured to the old Exchange building at night, battered with a brick and stabbed repeatedly and dragged along the floor and dumped – dead or dying – in the basement, Newcastle Crown Court has been told.

On Tuesday, jurors heard Boyd has a previous conviction for indecent assaulting a nine-year-old girl in 1999.

Nikki Allan
Nikki Allan died after being lured to a derelict dockside building, jurors have heard (Northumbria Police/PA)

Jason Pitter KC, defending, said Boyd, of Chesterton Court, Stockton, Teesside, will not be giving evidence.

Mrs Justice Lambert checked with Mr Pitter that Boyd understands what that means.

She said: “If the defendant chooses not to give evidence, he is aware it would be permissible for this jury to draw inferences as appear proper?”

Mr Pitter confirmed Boyd is aware.

Nikki lived near Boyd in flats called The Garths, which have since been demolished.

The building in which Nikki died
The building in which Nikki died (CPS/PA)

Boyd, who was 25 when Nikki died, was well-known to her family and the boyfriend of her babysitter.

Setting out the route to verdict, Mrs Justice Lambert said the prosecution case relies on “circumstantial evidence”.

She said: “(There are) different pieces or strands of evidence which, when put together, the prosecution says, leave no doubt that the defendant is guilty.”

The defence case is that Boyd did not kill Nikki and the strands of evidence are “the result of innocent coincidences”, the judge said.

In his closing speech to the jury, Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, said: “If it is not David Boyd, who is it?

“Because the defence theory must be (…) it all just must be bad luck and the real killer is this phantom, The Invisible Man, who breezed in and commits the murder and leaves not a scientific trace, not a shred of evidence.”

The case was adjourned until Thursday when Mr Pitter will make his closing speech on behalf of the defendant.

