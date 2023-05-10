Missouri legislators vote to ban transgender care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missouri legislators vote to ban transgender care

By Press Association
Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favour of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation, on March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City (Charlie Riedel/AP/PA)
Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favour of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation, on March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City (Charlie Riedel/AP/PA)

Transgender minors in the US state of Missouri will no longer will have access to puberty blockers, hormones or gender-affirming surgery under legislation passed by the Republican-led legislature on Wednesday.

The ban also affects some adults — Medicaid health care will not cover any gender-affirming care in the state – and surgery will no longer be available to prisoners.

Missouri politicians also sent the Republican governor legislation to ban transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams from kindergarten through to college, both at public and private schools.

Governor Mike Parson is expected to sign the legislation. He had threatened to keep members working beyond the normal end of their session if they did not approve the ban, which would take effect on August 28 and expire in August 2027. The ban includes exceptions for minors already getting such treatments.

“When you have kids being surgically and or chemically altered for life for no good reason, yes, it’s time for the government to get involved,” Republican Brad Hudson told colleagues.

Some democrats wept during the debate.

“To deny these children care is to deny them their very existence,” Democrat Joe Adams said.

Missouri’s ban comes amid a national push by conservatives to put restrictions on transgender and nonbinary people that has become, alongside abortion, a major theme running through legislative sessions across the country in 2023.

At least 16 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, and several states are still considering Bills this year to restrict or ban care, creating uncertainty for many families.

Florida and Texas have banned or restricted the care via regulations or administrative orders, and a Bill to restrict care is on Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk.

Missouri’s legislative leaders vowed to stop minors from accessing puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries. And Missouri’s Republican attorney general, Andrew Bailey, took up the charge after Mr Parson appointed him to fill the vacant position in January.

In response, the Kansas City Council was considering a resolution on Wednesday to make Missouri’s largest city a sanctuary for people seeking such medical care.

Mr Bailey, now campaigning to keep the job in 2024, launched an investigation in February into St Louis’ Washington University Transgender Centre following a former staffer’s complaints that doctors were prescribing hormones too quickly and without enough mental health wraparound services.

An internal Washington University review found no malpractice.

Mr Bailey has since expanded his investigation to any clinic offering pediatric gender-affirming care in Missouri, and demanded records from a St Louis Planned Parenthood where doctors provide such healthcare.

In April, Mr Bailey took the step of imposing restrictions on adults as well as children under Missouri’s consumer-protection law. A judge temporarily blocked the limits from taking effect as she considers a legal challenge.

Under Mr Bailey’s rules, before gender-affirming medical treatments can be provided by physicians, people would have to document that they experienced an “intense pattern” of gender dysphoria for at least three years and undergo at least 15 hourly sessions with a therapist for at least 18 months.

Screening for autism and “social media addiction” would be required, and a treatment provider would have to declare that any mental health issues are resolved.

Some patients could maintain their prescriptions as long as they promptly receive the required assessments.

