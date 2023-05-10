Egyptian TV announces Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Egyptian state-run television channel has said Egypt has brokered an “immediate” ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The announcement was broadcast by the Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, but shortly after the announcement, more rockets were fired toward Israel, raising questions about if or when a truce would take effect.

Egyptian intelligence frequently mediates between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel or Islamic Jihad, the militant group involved in the latest fighting.

Smoke rises over the skyline following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza (Adel Hana/AP/PA)

The report came after Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Wednesday, while Israel pressed ahead with a series of airstrikes that have killed 21 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians.

The rocket fire set off air-raid sirens throughout southern Israel and as far away as Tel Aviv, on the Mediterranean Sea, 50 miles away. Residents had been bracing for an attack since Israel launched its first airstrikes early on Tuesday.

It was the heaviest fighting between the sides in months, pushing the region closer toward a full-blown war.

But in signs that both sides were trying to show restraint, Israel avoided attacks on the ruling Hamas militant group, targeting only the smaller and more militant Islamic Jihad faction. Hamas, meanwhile, appeared to remain on the sidelines.