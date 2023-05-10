Health worker shortages ‘lead to excess deaths’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health worker shortages ‘lead to excess deaths’ – study

By Press Association
Healthcare worker shortages could lead to excess deaths, a new study suggests.

Academics, led by a team from the School of Public Health at Peking University in China, assessed mortality data between 1990 and 1999 and compared it to the ratio of healthcare workers for every 10,000 people in 172 countries around the world.

They looked across a number of health professionals and at various different types of causes of death.

They found that countries with fewer healthcare workers were more likely to have higher rates of excess deaths, especially for pregnancy and birth complications, diabetes, kidney diseases, malaria and some tropical diseases.

While healthcare workforce inequalities have been decreasing in the last three decades, the differences are still having an impact on death rates around the world, the authors wrote in The BMJ.

The team examined levels of “human resources for health” – or the workforce – including doctors, nurses, midwives, dentists and other health professions.

They found that around the world, the total health workforce per 10,000 population increased from 56 in 1990 to 143 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the “all cause aged standardised death rate” decreased from 996 per 100,000 population in 1990 to 744 per 100,000 in 2019.

They found that the risk of death was more likely to be higher for people from countries with a lower numbers of doctors, dentistry staff, pharmaceutical staff, aides and emergency medical workers, optometrists, psychologists, personal care workers, physiotherapists and radiographers.

Sweden had the highest number of workforce, with 696 health workers for every 10,000 people, while the lowest numbers were seen in Ethiopia, where there were just 14 health workers per 10,000 people.

The authors called for more work to “strengthen equity oriented health workforce policies” around the world.

The NHS in England currently has about 124,000 vacancies with a workforce plan to boost the numbers of people working in the NHS expected shortly.

