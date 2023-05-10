England could face severe water stress in future, analysis shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England could face severe water stress in future, analysis shows

By Press Association
Seven English regions could face severe water stress by 2030 – spreading to almost the entire south and midlands by 2040, new analysis has shown (PA)
Seven English regions could face severe water stress by 2030 – spreading to almost the entire south and midlands by 2040, new analysis has shown.

Using data from water companies and the Environment Agency, home improvement company Kingfisher’s research suggests a total of 12 out of 17 English regions could face severe water stress in the coming two decades unless action is taken.

Water stress is when demand exceeds the available supply.

No region currently faces water stress but the warming climate is expected to bring longer and hotter spells during the summer which will put extra pressure on UK water resources.

Households use an average of 144 litres per day and the Government has set itself the target of reducing this to 122 litres by 2038 and 110 litres by 2050.

Water stress 2030
Seven regions in England are predicted to face severe water stress by 2030 (Cebr/Kingfisher/PA)

In its Plan for Water, the Government said installing water butts, using water more sensibly and more efficiently as well as fixing leaks quickly, turning off the tap while brushing teeth and installing smart meters will help reduce demand.

It also wants water companies to reduce leakage in their pipelines; some 20% of the public water supply is lost this way.

Kingfisher, which partnered with economics consultants Cebr for its analysis, said water use has risen by three litres per person per day in the last five years.

Thierry Garnier, CEO of Kingfisher, said: “Across Europe, we are experiencing more extreme weather, leading to increasing water scarcity in many regions.

“As the impact of climate change becomes more apparent, measures such as hose pipe bans are set to become much more common, with increasingly strong measures needed to reduce demand.”

A separate survey of 3,000 UK adults, commissioned by Kingfisher, found people tend to underestimate their water use; some 66% said they probably use less than 140 litres a day while 29% felt unable to guess.

On average, people thought they used just 57 litres of water per day, Kingfisher said.

Water stress 2040
By 2040, almost all of the south and midlands could face severe water stress (Cebr/Kingfisher/PA)

More than half of respondents said they leave the tap on while brushing their teeth, a figure that rose to 70% among Londoners – one of the regions most likely to face future water stress and where the amount of water lost through pipe leaks is among the highest in the country.

Only 25% said they shower for under five minutes, while 40% said they shower for eight minutes or longer.

The average shower uses 12 litres per minute, according to water company estimates, so an eight-minute shower could be using as much as 96 litres.

Kingfisher said more than 40% of water in the home is used for showers, baths and hand-washing, with toilets using around 30%.

Almost 80% of respondents said reducing the amount of water they use is important to them, with three in four believing saving water is more important now than a decade ago.

Mr Garnier said: “We all have a role to play in conserving water. Making simple and affordable changes in our homes can have a huge impact, from installing water butts to collect rainwater for the garden to fitting tap aerators or low-flow shower heads.

“Governments can also help by encouraging the rollout of smart water meters and supporting the public to be more informed about water.

“By taking action now, we can put our water usage on a more sustainable path and safeguard this essential resource for the future.”

