Keanu Reeves’ rock band Dogstar announce first live show in two decades

Keanu Reeves’ rock band Dogstar have reunited and are set to give their first live performance for over two decades.

The Los Angeles-formed three-piece features the Hollywood star on bass guitar, Bret Domrose on lead vocals and Rob Mailhouse on drums.

The band are due to play at the 2023 BottleRock festival, in Napa Valley, California, on May 27, where they will perform brand new songs.

New Addition to BottleRock 2023!🔥 Dogstar featuring Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves will be performing brand new songs. Catch their first major performance in decades on Saturday, May 27th 🤘 pic.twitter.com/MgdfpjRR9V — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) May 10, 2023

Recent posts on social media had hinted at their reunion, before the performance was announced officially on Wednesday,

The band was active from the mid 1990s to the early 2000s, and garnered much media attention due to Reeves’ involvement.

During this time they released an EP, Quattro Formaggi, and two albums, titled Our Little Visionary and Happy Ending.

Their last performance was in 2002, in Japan.