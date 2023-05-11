Islamic Jihad commander killed by Israeli air strike in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Islamic Jihad commander killed by Israeli air strike in Gaza

By Press Association
Israel launched a series of airstrikes that killed 23 Palestinian (Fatima Shbair, AP Photo)
Israel launched a series of airstrikes that killed 23 Palestinian (Fatima Shbair, AP Photo)

A leading Islamic Jihad commander was among 23 people killed by a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli military.

Thursday’s strikes – which follow rockets fired from Gaza the previous day – also killed two other senior militants and at least 10 civilians.

Israeli military said it targeted the commander of Islamic Jihad’s rocket squad in an attack on a building in the southern Gaza Strip.

They said Ali Ghali was hiding in an apartment and that two other militants from the group were killed alongside him iat a Qatari-built residential complex in Khan Younis.

They said Mr Ghali instructed and took part in rocket attacks against Israel in recent months. There was no comment from the militant group.

Israel Palestinians
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Fatima Shbair, AP Photo)

Egypt’s Extra News television channel said the country, a frequent mediator between the sides, had brokered a ceasefire but those efforts appeared to falter as fighting intensified late on Wednesday.

In a TV address, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had dealt a harsh blow to the militants, but cautioned: “This round is not over.”

“We say to the terrorists and those who send them. We see you everywhere. You can’t hide, and we choose the place and time to strike you,” he said, adding that Israel would also decide when calm is restored.

Throughout the day, rocket fire set off air-raid sirens throughout southern and central Israel, some 50 miles away.

Residents had been braced for an attack since Israel launched its first airstrikes on Tuesday.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Fatima Shbair, AP Photo)

It was the heaviest fighting between the sides in months.

But in signs that both sides were trying to show restraint, Israel avoided attacks on the ruling Hamas militant group, targeting only the more militant Islamic Jihad faction.

Israeli TV stations showed air defence systems intercepting rockets above the skies of Tel Aviv and the military said that for the first time, an air-defence system known as David’s Sling had intercepted a rocket.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Fatima Shbair, AP Photo)

The system, developed with the US, is meant to intercept medium-range threats and is part of a multi-layered air defence that also includes the better-known Iron Dome anti-rocket system.

Israeli media said a previous attempt to use the system several years ago had failed.

Israeli officials said over 400 rockets had been fired by Wednesday evening.

The army said that schools would remain closed and restrictions on large gatherings would remain in place in southern Israel until at least Friday.

