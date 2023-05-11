Historic England seeks Missing Pieces about important places around the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic England seeks Missing Pieces about important places around the country

By Press Association
Rhiane Fatinikun, founder of Black Girls Hike, takes photos of Heaton Park in Manchester as part of Historic England’s Missing Pieces Project (Historic England/PA)
Rhiane Fatinikun, founder of Black Girls Hike, takes photos of Heaton Park in Manchester as part of Historic England's Missing Pieces Project (Historic England/PA)

Historic England is appealing for hidden histories to be shared and for overlooked places to be celebrated as part of its Missing Pieces Project.

The heritage body is calling for people to upload to its website photos or stories about any of the more than 400,000 places on the National Heritage List for England.

Submissions by users, intended to give people a fuller picture of historic locations, will be added to the list entry for the place that is being celebrated.

List entries have three tabs – an overview, an official list entry, and a third tab for comments and photos.

Everyone looking at that list entry can see other people’s additions, such as information, drawings, an audio clip of memories, a film clip, a scan of a document or more.

Rachel Prothero, of Historic England, said: “The Missing Pieces Project is a great way for people to get out and about and discover the historic places where they live, work or visit.

Rhiane Fatinikun, founder of Black Girls Hike, explores Heaton Park in Manchester as part of Historic England's Missing Pieces Project. (Historic England/ PA)
Rhiane Fatinikun, founder of Black Girls Hike, explores Heaton Park in Manchester as part of Historic England's Missing Pieces Project (Historic England/PA)

“There’s a fascinating range of places on the National Heritage List for England and we’re learning about these special spaces every day.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the memories, photos and gems of information that celebrate the places that people love, and, together, discovering more about them.”

Comedian Angela Barnes, who appears in a video to mark the Missing Pieces Project, has added to the listing for the Grade II* listed Meeting House at the University of Sussex in Brighton.

The Brutalist building, designed by Sir Basil Spence, holds special memories for her as a student and first-time voter, and was the venue for her wedding.

“I’m a fan of Brutalist architecture,” she said.

Comedian Angela Barnes visits the Grade II* listed Meeting House at the University of Sussex in Brighton. (Historic England/ PA)
Comedian Angela Barnes visits the Grade II* listed Meeting House at the University of Sussex in Brighton (Historic England/PA)

“I even chose it as my specialist subject on Celebrity Mastermind.

“You can’t look at a space like this and not think that it’s beautiful.”

Rhiane Fatinikun, founder of the Black Girls Hike group, which provides a safe space for black women to explore the outdoors, added to the list entry for Grade II protected Heaton Park in Manchester.

“A park is really the heart of the community because for a lot of people it’s their only opportunity to get outside and it’s the only green space that they have,” she said.

“A lot of people probably don’t realise that there’s so many important and significant things that are actually on their doorstep with loads of history to them.”

History PhD student Patrick Hegarty Morrish, who also appeared in the video about the Missing Pieces Project, has added details of London’s Grade II listed Alexandra Palace.

History PhD student Patrick Hegarty Morrish explores the hidden history of the Great Hall at Alexandra Palace in London. (Historic England/ PA)
History PhD student Patrick Hegarty Morrish explores the hidden history of the Great Hall at Alexandra Palace in London (Historic England/PA)

“It was used in World War One as a camp for German and Austrian internees,” he said.

“The Internee Orchestra is perhaps the most interesting part of the place.

“It was founded in 1915, I believe, so a year into the war, and included, at its peak, nearly 40-something musicians.

“We’ve all got different stories to tell about places and they’re all an important part of the picture.”

Places on the National Heritage List for England can be searched for at https://historicengland.org.uk/listing/the-list/

To share something about one of the places through Historic England’s Missing Pieces Project, see https://historicengland.org.uk/listing/missing-pieces/

