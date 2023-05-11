Convicted murderer given third life sentence for sex attacks on young boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Convicted murderer given third life sentence for sex attacks on young boy

By Press Association
Alun Kyte at the time he was convicted of murder in 2000 (Leicester Police/PA)
Alun Kyte at the time he was convicted of murder in 2000 (Leicester Police/PA)

A convicted murderer has been given a third life sentence for historic sex offences against a young boy.

Alun Kyte was found guilty after a trial in February of 11 offences against a boy, who was aged just nine when the attacks started in the late 1980s.

The abuse, committed in Staffordshire, lasted for five years and included Kyte raping his victim twice.

The 58-year-old is already serving two life sentences with a minimum of 25 years for the murders of two sex workers, and had been due to become eligible for parole in 2025.

But he was handed another life sentence, with a minimum term of 10 years and eight months, after a judge said he inflicted “extreme” violence on his victim in a “campaign of attacks”.

In an impact statement read out by prosecutor Ben Lawrence, Kyte’s victim said he still suffers from depression and anxiety, with anti-depressants impacting his ability to have children of his own, and he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

He said: “I grew up feeling scared and vulnerable.

“Growing up, I was never able to be open and honest with anyone.

“I could not form friendships. I did not trust anyone.

“I would live in constant fear of when I was going to be abused next.”

He added: “I never had the chance to be the person I wanted to be or could have been.”

During the trial, the court heard Kyte gave the boy 50p after the first assault and threatened his family after each attack, which saw the victim raped, punched, kicked, choked, taunted and dragged up a flight of stairs.

The victim said he was at times strangled until he became unconscious and was so scared Kyte would harm his family that he decided to “get it over and done with”.

Kyte said the “made-up” events “never happened”, but he was unanimously found guilty of four counts of indecency with a child, three of attempting to choke, two of indecent assault on a male, and two of buggery.

During sentencing, Mr Lawrence said that in an interview with police in 2012, Kyte “described himself as a sexual predator and everything he did was in the pursuit of sex”.

Nottingham Crown Court
Kyte was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court (PA)

Handing down the sentence at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Nirmal Shant KC said: “This was a brutal attack on a young boy.

“On several occasions during this behaviour, you told him you would kill him, you would kill members of his family, and you would kill him last if he told anybody about what you had done.

“The trauma still lives with him.

“The violence you inflicted was extreme.

“This was a campaign of attacks on a young, defenceless boy.”

Kyte remained silent during sentencing, which he attended by video-link from HMP Rye Hill, near Rugby, Warwickshire, where he is serving his first two life terms.

In January 1999, Kyte was found guilty of a rape committed in Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, in 1997 and given a seven-year sentence.

He was then convicted in March 2000 of the murders of 20-year-old Samo Paull and 30-year-old Tracy Turner, two sex workers, in 1993 and 1994 respectively.

Ms Paull, a single mother, met Kyte in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, and her body was found near the M1 in Leicestershire, almost 40 miles away.

Ms Turner met Kyte at an M6 service station and her body was found about 50 miles away, near Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

While he acknowledged murdering Ms Turner during his trial, Kyte again denied murdering Ms Paull.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
3
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
4
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant
5
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer breaks silence on Dundee exit and says he was ‘saddened and disappointed’…
6
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
7
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
8
Football clubs across Courier Country are enjoying a crowd boom. Image: SNS
Attendance boom for 12 senior Tayside and Fife teams as astonishing numbers revealed –…
9
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
10
Police are investigating the incident at south Inch Park in Perth
Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark