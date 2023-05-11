DUP ‘not weakening its stance on Stormont’, vows Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DUP ‘not weakening its stance on Stormont’, vows Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

By Press Association
Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)
Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP is not weakening its stance on Stormont and will not re-enter devolved government until concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been effectively collapsed for more than a year as the DUP presses the UK Government to act on the concerns it has raised, including around the region’s place in the UK internal market.

While the Government negotiated the Windsor Framework with the EU, the DUP said the deal “doesn’t adequately address the concerns”.

Addressing his party’s manifesto launch in Belfast ahead of next week’s council elections, Sir Jeffrey pledged to “stand firm”.

“Some said after the assembly elections that we would weaken our position. It was a lie then and it is a lie now,” he said to applause.

“Those who seek to steal votes from the DUP and divide unionism on the basis of that lie serve no purpose in what we’re all trying to achieve, which is the restoration of Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and our ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom.

“Let me be clear, we are pledged to continue to stand firm after this election until we have properly secured and protected our place within the United Kingdom.

“The truth that many political representatives don’t want to hear is that the protocol upset the delicate political balance in Northern Ireland, and was not supported and is not supported by the unionist community.

“Our judgment and our principled position in opposing the protocol in Parliament and at Stormont has been vindicated. When others said there would be no renegotiation and no change, our determination has proven what can be achieved.”

He said that while the Windsor Framework “undoubtedly represents significant progress across a number of areas, it does not deal with some of the fundamental problems at the heart of our current difficulties”.

Sir Jeffrey also urged unionists to “work together in a spirit of cooperation of common purpose”.

Last year’s assembly election saw Sinn Fein overtake the DUP to emerge as the largest party at Stormont.

Recent opinion polls suggested Sinn Fein will also top the poll at next week’s local government vote.

Sir Jeffrey said last year’s election must act as a “wake-up call” for unionists.

“This election is not only important because it will set the direction of our councils over the next four years, but its outcome is also being closely monitored and watched both nationally and internationally,” he said.

“Now is not the time for more division, and throughout our engagements on the doors in this campaign, it is clear that those who support the union want to see a unity of purpose among their elected representatives.

“The transfer of votes will matter, and we know this from the assembly election… the last election must act as a wake-up call for all unionists – divided votes hands seats to the opponents of the union.”

Northern Ireland council elections
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson takes a selfie after the launch of the DUP local government election manifesto (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP is running 152 candidates for the council elections on May 18 when 462 seats will be contested across 11 councils in Northern Ireland.

The number is marginally down from 161 candidates in 2019 council elections which saw 122 elected.

Sir Jeffrey said he has visited “nine or 10” of the 11 council areas and has been “greatly heartened” by the response, insisting his party’s vote is “not only holding up well, but advancing”.

He described his party has having a “positive plan for local government in Northern Ireland”.

“Our goal for every council is to deliver the best services at the lowest possible cost to rate payers,” he said.

“The Democratic Unionist Party has always championed the cutting of wasteful spending and keeping the rates burden to a minimum for hard-pressed rate payers.”

