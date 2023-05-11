Ex-lord chief justice of Northern Ireland appointed to chair truth recovery body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-lord chief justice of Northern Ireland appointed to chair truth recovery body

By Press Association
Sir Declan Morgan (David Young/PA)
Sir Declan Morgan (David Young/PA)

Former lord chief justice of Northern Ireland Sir Declan Morgan has been chosen to chair the truth recovery body that the British Government hopes will deal with Northern Ireland’s past.

The body forms a key part of the British Government’s legacy Bill, which is passing through Parliament despite strong opposition from Northern Ireland’s political parties, the Irish government, victims’ groups and Amnesty International.

The Bill offers a form of amnesty for perpetrators of crimes committed during the Troubles by stopping future court processes in exchange for co-operation with the truth recovery commission.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already passed through the House of Commons and is currently at its final committee sitting in the House of Lords.

It will then proceed to report stage.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said on Wednesday that some “game-changing” amendments to the Bill are to be tabled, and told MPs there had been “a journey to improve the legacy Bill dramatically”.

Amnesty has said the Bill cannot be amended to the satisfaction of victims’ groups and has called for it to be withdrawn entirely.

Patricia Burns, whose father was killed by the British Army in 1972, said the Bill needs to be “completely scrapped”.

She said: “The Bill is not victim-centred, it’s not taking into consideration the victims or their families,” she said while speaking at a protest against the legacy Bill.

“It is just to cover up crimes that were committed over the years in Belfast and Northern Ireland and the rest of the world.”

Ms Burns said of the Stormont parties’ reaction to the Bill: “The only thing I can say is all the parties seem to be against it. I don’t know any party who has seemed to push for it.

“So if all the political parties don’t want it, victims’ families don’t want it, why is it still going ahead? Who is going to benefit from it?”

Announcing Sir Declan as the chief commissioner of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), Mr Heaton-Harris said he would help build public confidence in the body.

“Sir Declan brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as former lord chief justice of Northern Ireland from 2009-2021,” the minister said.

“A hallmark of his distinguished career has been his commitment to addressing Northern Ireland’s past.

“I am confident that he will bring the highest level of experience, expertise and integrity to this post which will help build public confidence in the ICRIR.”

The appointment will take effect when the ICRIR is established, after the legacy Bill is approved by Parliament and receives royal assent.

Sir Declan is to identify other commissioners and to consider how the new commission will operate.

He will also lead the process to recruit a commissioner for investigations, a role that is currently advertised.

Sir Declan became a Queen’s Counsel in 1993, and served as a senior crown counsel for Northern Ireland between 2002 and 2004.

In 2004, he was appointed a judge of the High Court and knighted, and in July 2009 he succeeded Sir Brian Kerr as lord chief justice of Northern Ireland.

Sir Declan retired in July 2021.

