Care home resident, 100, ‘spoiled rotten’ after receiving 345 birthday cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Care home resident, 100, ‘spoiled rotten’ after receiving 345 birthday cards

By Press Association
Daphne Hikin, 100, received 345 cards and was serenaded by an Elvis Presley tribute act for her momentous birthday (Woodstock Residential Care Centre/PA)
Daphne Hikin, 100, received 345 cards and was serenaded by an Elvis Presley tribute act for her momentous birthday (Woodstock Residential Care Centre/PA)

A care home resident who turned 100 years old has said she was “spoiled rotten” after receiving 345 cards and being serenaded by an Elvis Presley tribute act for her birthday.

Daphne Hikin, of Woodstock Residential Care Centre in Sittingbourne, Kent, had set a challenge to receive 100 cards to mark one card for every year of her life but with the help of local radio and social media, received more than three times that amount with one card signed by the King and Queen.

There is now a dedicated room for Ms Hikin which displays all her cards, some sent from as far as Australia, from floor to ceiling across two walls. The room has becoming a talking point among residents and visitors.

“I honestly can’t believe that so many people took the time to wish me a happy birthday, it’s quite remarkable,” said the centenarian from the Isle of Sheppey.

Ms XX holding her card from King Charles and Queen Camilla
Ms Hikin holding her card from the King and Queen (Woodstock Residential Care Centre/PA)

“I have been spoiled rotten. I always thought birthdays got less exciting when you got older, but how wrong was I?”

Overwhelmed by the number of cards, Ms Hikin joked: “I’ve got a lot of thank you cards to write!”

Along with the mammoth number of cards, Ms Hikin was treated to a visit from an Elvis Presley tribute act who serenaded with her favourite songs, while the care home’s chef presented her with a chocolate Elvis-themed birthday cake and cupcakes.

Ms Hikin was pictured beaming while sitting in an armchair against the backdrop of her 345 cards as balloons shaped in the number 100 floated next to her.

Ms XX enjoying a performance from an Elvis Presley tribute act who serenaded her with her favourite songs
Ms Hikin enjoying a performance from an Elvis Presley tribute act who serenaded her with her favourite songs (Woodstock Residential Care Centre/PA)

She also received a bouquet of flowers, her favourite sweets and a fluffy toy, which she held as she sat in her armchair wearing a tiara and smiling at the camera.

Local schools, businesses and members of the community showed support for Ms Hikin and the care home to make her big day one to remember.

Roz Kelly, home manager at Woodstock Residential Care Centre, said it was “immensely rewarding” to host a special birthday for Ms Hikin.

“Firstly, on behalf of myself and the rest of the team, I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who sent Daphne a birthday card for making her milestone birthday so memorable,” she said.

Ms Hikin receives an Elvis-themed chocolate cake (Woodstock Residential Care Centre/PA)

“Seeing the smile on Daphne’s face when she opened each card was immensely rewarding for all involved and reminds us why we come to work each morning.

“We went on to have a great Elvis-themed birthday celebration with all her friends and family, where in the afternoon there was a little less conversation and a little more action as Daphne took to the dance floor to show us how it’s done.

“She was also delighted to receive an extra special card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
3
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
4
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant
5
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer breaks silence on Dundee exit and says he was ‘saddened and disappointed’…
6
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
7
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
8
Football clubs across Courier Country are enjoying a crowd boom. Image: SNS
Attendance boom for 12 senior Tayside and Fife teams as astonishing numbers revealed –…
9
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
10
Police are investigating the incident at south Inch Park in Perth
Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark