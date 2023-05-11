Famous University of York duck Long Boi feared to be dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Famous University of York duck Long Boi feared to be dead

By Press Association
Long Boi, the York university campus duck (Danny Lawson/PA)
Long Boi, the York university campus duck (Danny Lawson/PA)

A duck that became an internet sensation is believed to be dead after being missing for two months.

The University of York said it had been “forced to conclude” the mallard-Indian runner cross, known as Long Boi due to his tall stature, had died.

Long Boi arrived on campus in 2019 and went viral after a Reddit post incorrectly described him as “the tallest mallard duck to have ever lived… over 1m tall”.

It was later confirmed the duck stood at around 70cm.

In a statement shared on its social media channels, the university paid tribute to the duck, adding it hoped students would “focus on celebrating his life and commemorating the time he spent with us”.

The statement said: “During his time on campus, Long Boi brought joy to staff, students, alumni and visitors to York.

“Our beautiful campus and wonderful grounds team provided a rich life for him during the four years he lived with us.

“We remain grateful for the incredible community of fans who have given their time, energy and skills to celebrating Long Boi and the abundance of wildlife found here on campus.”

Tom Howes, 21, who got a tattoo of Long Boi in April while on a trip to Portugal with his university’s volleyball club, said that he is still holding out hope for the duck’s return.

Long Boi, the York university campus duck
Long Boi, the university campus duck (Danny Lawson/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I still think he’ll come back in four months or something. I’m an ecology student, so I know there are migratory patterns. He has probably gone off to find a mate and breed or he might have just got bored with the habitat.

“The day his disappearance was announced was very ominous, it was like thunder and lightning on campus. I think people will come to terms with it though, today’s announcement gave some closure.”

The university’s unofficial mascot’s fame spread around the world and he was even mentioned on The Late Late Show by James Corden, who said: “Put a trench coat on that duck and he looks like two ducks trying to get into an R-rated movie”.

York student union said it is working to organise “a fitting tribute” to the duck, with students asked to keep their eyes peeled for an official fundraising campaign.

Mr Howes added he would like to see a statue of Long Boi put up to commemorate his time on campus.

He said: “He’s more of a symbol anyway, he was very easy to find, most people viewed him as a mascot for the university, so not much is needed for him to be remembered. He will definitely live on.”

