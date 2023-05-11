Alarm over rise in blood clot deaths as charity calls on NHS to publish data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Alarm over rise in blood clot deaths as charity calls on NHS to publish data

By Press Association
Concerns have been raised over a lack of data on blood clot risk assessments since the start of the pandemic (PA)
Concerns have been raised over a lack of data on blood clot risk assessments since the start of the pandemic (PA)

Vital information gathered about a serious condition is still not being published three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a charity has said.

Thrombosis UK has warned that deaths involving blood clots are higher than expected as it called for more transparency over the work hospitals are doing to reduce the risk for patients.

Before the pandemic hit, hospitals were regularly publishing data on the number of patients who had been risk assessed for blood clots.

In March 2020, the NHS in England took the decision to suspend the data collection on venous thromboembolism (also known as VTE) risk assessments to “release capacity in providers and commissioners to manage the Covid-19 pandemic”.

But the data collection and publication is yet to resume.

The charity said the data shows how many VTE cases are missed in hospitals.

This can highlight where clinicians may need extra support to help them prevent avoidable blood clots, it added.

It comes as the charity warned of a rise in the number of deaths linked to blood clots.

Data from the NHS show that 14,846 people aged 19 or over died in England from a VTE in 2021/22.

In 2019/20 this figure stood at 12,457.

Thrombosis UK chief executive, Jo Jerrome, said: “This hidden crisis is breaking families and costing thousands of lives across the country.

“There is a need for NHS England to reinstate data collection of VTE risk assessment – latest data collection have been delayed by the NHS, with no promise of whether it will be made available in the future.

“NHS staff are working under huge pressure, there needs to be much clearer guidance and support to make sure patients with VTE get spotted and lives get saved.”

One bereaved man described how his mother died last year after the condition was missed.

Tim Edwards with his wife Roisin Gallagher (L) and mother Jenny Edwards (R) (Handout/PA)
Tim Edwards with his wife Roisin Gallagher and mother Jenny Edwards (Family handout/PA)

Tim Edwards, 42, said healthcare workers missed signs of the condition while Jennifer Edwards, 74, was in hospital on the south coast.

Despite having many symptoms of a pulmonary embolism she was discharged home and died three days later.

Mr Edwards, who is originally from Brighton but now lives in East Dulwich in south east London, said: ““My mother’s symptoms were missed from her admission to hospital right up to her time in the cardiology department.

“She was discharged and passed away three days after phoning the NHS with shortness of breath.

“She should not have died. I took it upon myself to enquire about the circumstances surrounding her death and was overwhelmed by the lack of care taken.

“Sadly, I know this is not an isolated case.”

Mr Edwards said he was “so glad” that his mother was able to meet his baby daughter Anais just three weeks before her death.

Mrs Edwards met her grandchild Anais for the first time just three weeks before she died (handout/PA)
Mrs Edwards met her grandchild Anais for the first time just three weeks before she died (Family handout/PA)

Thrombosis expert Beverley Hunt, professor of haematology at Guy’s Hospital in London, said: ““A missed or delayed blood clot diagnosis can be fatal, but it can also cause long-term disability and long-lasting ill-health problems, many of which are avoidable.

“The NHS must realise the urgency of the issue at hand and prevent further unnecessary deaths due to missed cases.

“Urgent action is required to improve training for of trainee healthcare professionals to include the common signs, symptoms of VTE, and for more to be done to raise public awareness.”

An NHS spokesman said: “Teams across the NHS are able to use D-Dimer testing in conjunction with other diagnostic tests to find symptoms of venous thromboembolism (VTE), allowing associated complications to be dealt with swiftly.

“Over the next few years, we are investing £100 million in imaging capacity in acute settings which will enable quicker access to these tests so issues such as VTE are picked up earlier – the creation of up to 160 Community Diagnostic Centres across the country will also enable better diagnostic access to anyone using the NHS.”

NHS England was also asked whether the VTE data collection would be reinstated.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant