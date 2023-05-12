UN human rights body passes resolution on human rights abuses in Sudan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UN human rights body passes resolution on human rights abuses in Sudan

By Press Association
Saudi soldiers who were on a humanitarian mission in Sudan prepare to board a plane to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at Port Sudan airport (AP)
Saudi soldiers who were on a humanitarian mission in Sudan prepare to board a plane to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at Port Sudan airport (AP)

The United Nations’ top human rights body adopted a resolution that drew attention to mounting civilian deaths and rights abuses in Sudan since a bloody conflict erupted between the African country’s two top generals last month.

The violence in Sudan has so far killed more than 600 people, including civilians, and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

The fighting has also spread to other regions, including the Darfur province.

The Human Rights Council – made up of 47 UN member states – narrowly passed the resolution with 18 states voting for the resolution, 15 against and 14 other nations abstaining. The resolution aims to further scrutinise human rights violations taking place in Sudan since April 15.

The fighting in Sudan started as a result of a power struggle between the chief of Sudan’s military, Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, and rival Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Arab and African nations, including Sudan, featured heavily among the 15 countries that rejected the UN move, citing it as a potential barrier to talks underway in Saudi Arabia.

Algeria’s representative, Faouzia Boumaiza-Mebarki, said the resolution could send a negative message to the “opposing sides” and scupper the talks. Likewise, China’s ambassador said the country and its warring parties should be “free from external pressure”.

Most Western countries voted in favour, with Europe and the United States having co-sponsored the draft resolution.

Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan
Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan (AP)

Late in the day, the US State Department announced that representatives of the two forces had signed a declaration recognizing their responsibilities “to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the emergency needs of civilians”.

The statement said the talks would now focus on arranging “an effective ceasefire of up to approximately 10 days to facilitate” humanitarian efforts.

The rivals agreed “to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance, the restoration of essential services, the withdrawal of forces from hospitals and clinics, and the respectful burial of the dead,” the announcement said.

During the opening speech of the session, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk accused both forces of violating international humanitarian law.

Mr Turk criticized the Sudanese military for launching attacks in densely populated areas and the RSF for taking over “numerous buildings” in the capital, Khartoum, to use as “operation bases, evicting residents and launching attacks”.

Sudan Dueling Generals
Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (AP)

The UN has raised concerns about the plight of civilians caught in the crossfire and worries about food security and aid deliveries, and urged support for neighbouring countries hosting people fleeing the ongoing violence.

“We have also received several reports alleging sexual violence by uniformed men, as well as allegations of unlawful killings and enforced disappearances,” Mr Turk said.

Echoing Mr Turk’s remarks, the US ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council, Michele Taylor, condemned the targeting of hospitals and healthcare providers.

Amid the fighting, numerous hospitals across Khartoum have been damaged and forced to close.

Separately, dozens of independent experts working with the UN rights office issued a joint statement on Thursday, citing reports that “civilians of all ages are experiencing various human rights abuses” in Sudan, including sexual assault, gender-based violence, looting, and shortages of food, water and healthcare.

