UN human rights body passes resolution on human rights abuses in Sudan

The United Nations’ top human rights body adopted a resolution that drew attention to mounting civilian deaths and rights abuses in Sudan since a bloody conflict erupted between the African country’s two top generals last month.

The violence in Sudan has so far killed more than 600 people, including civilians, and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

The fighting has also spread to other regions, including the Darfur province.

The Human Rights Council – made up of 47 UN member states – narrowly passed the resolution with 18 states voting for the resolution, 15 against and 14 other nations abstaining. The resolution aims to further scrutinise human rights violations taking place in Sudan since April 15.

“All parties must protect the rights of civilians and comply with international humanitarian and human rights law.” — @UNHumanRights Chief @volker_turk condemns violence in Sudan & calls for a negotiated peace. https://t.co/mU4uuzzok5 pic.twitter.com/Uv4VNiVM5C — United Nations (@UN) May 11, 2023

The fighting in Sudan started as a result of a power struggle between the chief of Sudan’s military, Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, and rival Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Arab and African nations, including Sudan, featured heavily among the 15 countries that rejected the UN move, citing it as a potential barrier to talks underway in Saudi Arabia.

Algeria’s representative, Faouzia Boumaiza-Mebarki, said the resolution could send a negative message to the “opposing sides” and scupper the talks. Likewise, China’s ambassador said the country and its warring parties should be “free from external pressure”.

Most Western countries voted in favour, with Europe and the United States having co-sponsored the draft resolution.

Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan (AP)

Late in the day, the US State Department announced that representatives of the two forces had signed a declaration recognizing their responsibilities “to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the emergency needs of civilians”.

The statement said the talks would now focus on arranging “an effective ceasefire of up to approximately 10 days to facilitate” humanitarian efforts.

The rivals agreed “to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance, the restoration of essential services, the withdrawal of forces from hospitals and clinics, and the respectful burial of the dead,” the announcement said.

During the opening speech of the session, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk accused both forces of violating international humanitarian law.

Mr Turk criticized the Sudanese military for launching attacks in densely populated areas and the RSF for taking over “numerous buildings” in the capital, Khartoum, to use as “operation bases, evicting residents and launching attacks”.

Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (AP)

The UN has raised concerns about the plight of civilians caught in the crossfire and worries about food security and aid deliveries, and urged support for neighbouring countries hosting people fleeing the ongoing violence.

“We have also received several reports alleging sexual violence by uniformed men, as well as allegations of unlawful killings and enforced disappearances,” Mr Turk said.

Echoing Mr Turk’s remarks, the US ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council, Michele Taylor, condemned the targeting of hospitals and healthcare providers.

Amid the fighting, numerous hospitals across Khartoum have been damaged and forced to close.

Separately, dozens of independent experts working with the UN rights office issued a joint statement on Thursday, citing reports that “civilians of all ages are experiencing various human rights abuses” in Sudan, including sexual assault, gender-based violence, looting, and shortages of food, water and healthcare.