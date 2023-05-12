Greek premier ‘hopes for better relations with Turkey’ if re-elected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Greek premier ‘hopes for better relations with Turkey’ if re-elected

By Press Association
Greece’s Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis (AP)
Greece’s Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis (AP)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said he will extend “a hand of friendship” to the winner of the upcoming Turkish election and try to build on the momentum of recently reduced tensions.

But Mr Mitsotakis added that he hopes the next Turkish government will reconsider its approach to the West.

Mr Mitsoakis said that if he is re-elected in Greece’s own poll on May 21 he will maintain what he has called Greece’s strict but fair migration policy.

That includes robust border patrols on land and at sea and the building of a fence along Greece’s land border with Turkey.

“But I’m not naive,” he told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview while on the campaign trail in central Greece on Thursday evening. “I know that foreign policies of countries don’t change from one day to the next.”

Greek PM takes selfies
Greece’s Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis takes selfies with teenagers during his election campaign in Livadia town about 89 miles north of Athens (AP)

Turkey’s increasingly authoritarian President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led his country as prime minister and president since 2003, faces his most challenging election.

Amid a faltering economy, Mr Erdogan has lost some ground to his main rival, the secular, centre-left Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Although not to the same level as with Greece, a fellow Nato member, Turkey’s relations with the United States and several European countries have seen strain.

Turkey is blocking Sweden’s request to join Nato, pressing the country to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkey regards as terrorist threats.

“I would hope that the next Turkish government would overall reconsider its approach towards the West – not just towards Greece, towards Europe, towards Nato, and towards the United States,” Mr Mitsotakis said.

“But again, I have to be a realist and not be too naive, and that is why we will continue with … our firm foreign policy. That means we will continue to strengthen our deterrence capabilities and our defence capabilities.”

Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over issues including their maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean.

Greek PM
The Greek PM peaks to his supporters during his election campaign in northern Athens (AP)

But bilateral relations in recent years plummeted to new lows that saw the two countries’ warships shadowing each other and Turkish officials suggesting they could invade Greek islands.

In response, Greece has embarked on an extensive military procurement programme to modernise its armed forces, including purchasing advanced French-built fighter jets.

“I wish I did not have to spend much more than 2% of my GDP on defence. But unfortunately, we live in a precarious neighbourhood with … a much larger country than us that’s also been behaving aggressively,” Mr Mitsotakis said.

The Prime Minister said that he hopes to build on a reduction of rhetoric following devastating earthquakes in Turkey in February that killed tens of thousands.

Similarly improved ties after earthquakes struck both Turkey and Greece in 1999 lasted for several years.

Mr Mitsotakis walks down a long corridor
New Democracy leader Mr Mitsotakis is seeking improved relations with Turkey – which is holding its own election soon (AP)

“It is a pity. We don’t have to wait for a catastrophe to strike, nor are we destined to live in a state of permanent tension,” Mr Mitsotakis said. But, he stressed, better ties require an end to bellicose rhetoric from Turkey.

“If the Turkish government every other day talks about coming at night to invade our islands, obviously that is not very conducive towards building a climate of trust and goodwill,” he said.

Mitsotakis, a Harvard-educated 55-year-old, has headed the centre-right New Democracy party since 2016 and became prime minister in 2019. He has been leading his main opposition rival, left-wing former prime minister Alexis Tsipras and his Syriza party, in opinion polls as he seeks a second four-year term in office in the May 21 election.

Because of a change in Greece’s electoral law, the winner of the ballot is unlikely to garner enough votes to be able to form a government without seeking coalition partners. If no party can form a government, a second election will be held roughly a month later, when the electoral law will give the winning party bonus parliamentary seats.

“I’ve made it very clear I don’t believe in this electoral system. What we need is … a stable government, and preferably we need a single-party government,” Mr Mitsotakis said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
5
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant