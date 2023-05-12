Greek PM seeks ‘win-win’ solution to Elgin Marbles dispute with British Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Greek PM seeks ‘win-win’ solution to Elgin Marbles dispute with British Museum

By Press Association
Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks in Volos, central Greece (AP)
Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks in Volos, central Greece (AP)

Greece’s Prime Minister has said his government is exploring a “win-win” solution to one of the world’s most intractable cultural heritage disputes – the fate of the Elgin Marbles in the British Museum.

However, Kyriakos Mitsotakis also ruled out any deal that would include the word “loan”.

The Greek leader said of the Parthenon Sculptures: “We will never recognise that these sculptures are owned, legally owned by the British Museum.

“But again, we have to be constructive and we have to be innovative if a solution is to be found.”

Mr Mitsotakis’s government has been in talks over the ancient sculptures, which form a key part of the British Museum’s collections.

In February, the museum’s chair said the talks had been “constructive” and that the UK and Greece were working on a deal that would have the sculptures displayed in both London and Athens.

Parthenon Marbles
A Sections of the Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)

Mr Mitsotakis said: “I wouldn’t like to comment publicly on the discussions that we’ve had. I would just say that we are, without changing … our fundamental position about the ownership of the sculptures, we’re trying to explore a possible win-win proposition that would work for both sides.”

Asked whether Greece might consider seeing the sculptures returned as a loan, Mr Mitsotakis was unequivocal.

“No, no,” he said. “That word ‘loan’ is not part of … what I consider a win-win solution.”

Greece has been campaigning for decades for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, which once adorned the Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens.

The 520ft frieze ran around the outer walls of the Parthenon, dedicated to Athena, goddess of wisdom.

Carved between 447-432 BC, the frieze and other sculptures remained largely intact until the temple, which was being used by a Turkish garrison as a gunpowder store, was blown up during a siege in 1687.

Much was lost in the explosion, and about half the surviving works were removed by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, while Athens was still under the rule of the Ottoman Empire. They have been in the British Museum since 1816.

Protest outside the British Museum
Demonstrators in costume outside the British Museum calling for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, to Greece (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Greece claims they were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation. British officials have rebuffed repeated demands for their return.

Mr Mitsotakis said that although the issue has been “parked” during the campaign leading up to Greece’s May 21 elections, “should we get re-elected, I’m looking to pick up again the momentum and build upon the progress that we have made”.

Amidst the global debate on the restitution of cultural artefacts, Greece has already reached two deals that have seen some 2,500-year-old marble fragments of the Parthenon Sculptures returned to Athens from European museums.

In January, the Vatican Museums returned three small parts of the sculptures in a “donation” from Pope Francis, while another arrived in Athens on loan from a museum in Palermo, Sicily.

Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum is in talks about returning another two fragments.

The Acropolis Museum in Athens contains a gallery dedicated to the marble sculptures, where the missing parts have been replaced by plaster casts.

Other fragments are in Paris, Copenhagen, Munich and Wuerzburg in Germany, and Vienna.

Mr Mitsotakis met last November with the then-prince of Wales, now the King, but said he did not broach the subject.

“I would never put His Majesty in a difficult position. I fully respect his role,” he said.

