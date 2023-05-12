Man found guilty of murders of his wife and their daughter, 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man found guilty of murders of his wife and their daughter, 12

By Press Association
Louise Nash and her mother Jillu Nash whose bodies were discovered at a property in Great Waldingfield (Suffolk Police/PA)
Louise Nash and her mother Jillu Nash whose bodies were discovered at a property in Great Waldingfield (Suffolk Police/PA)

A “self-pitying” husband has been found guilty of the murders of his wife and their daughter after his wife began a relationship with a work colleague.

Police found the bodies of Jillu Nash, 43, and 12-year-old Louise at their home in Great Waldingfield, Sudbury, Suffolk, while 47-year-old Peter Nash was found covered in blood and holding a knife.

Nash had stabbed himself in the chest multiple times and tried to gas himself to death, prosecutor David Josse KC told a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

He said that the defendant murdered his wife and daughter either late on September 7 or early on September 8 last year.

On Friday, jurors found Nash guilty by unanimous verdicts of the two murders, Suffolk Police said.

The force said that his defence had “rested on his belief that he ‘lawfully killed’ his wife and daughter”.

Peter Nash, 47, was found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court of the murders of his wife Jillu Nash and their daughter Louise Nash. (Suffolk Police/ PA)
Peter Nash, 47, was found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court of the murders of his wife Jillu Nash and their daughter Louise (Suffolk Police/ PA)

“His attempts to justify this were through his interpretation of common law, property and marriage vows,” a Suffolk Police spokesman said.

The spokesman added that Nash “believed he ‘lawfully killed’ Louise as she was his ‘property’ and he did it to protect her because he did not trust anyone else to look after her, as she had complex care needs due to being non-verbal and diagnosed as autistic”.

The trial was told that Nash and his wife “had a difficult and unhappy marriage”.

The prosecutor said that after the deaths police found a series of videos on Mrs Nash’s phone, of the pair talking, adding: “We would suggest it appears that Jillu was trying to record this covertly.”

In one clip, Mrs Nash tells her husband “you’re a certified c***”, and he replies “you’re a validated cheater”.

Mr Josse said that TikTok videos, accessed by the defendant, showed the “embittered” and “self-pitying” mindset which he had.

After strangling his wife and stuffing a T-shirt in her mouth, Nash tried to fill the house with gas.

When this failed, he stabbed Louise and himself a number of times, before they were discovered by emergency services.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on May 17.

