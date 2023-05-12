Ex-Labour MP Paul Clark jailed over child abuse images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Labour MP Paul Clark jailed over child abuse images

By Press Association
Paul Clark when he was a transport minister (PA)
Paul Clark when he was a transport minister (PA)

A former Labour MP has been jailed for more than two years for making and distributing child abuse images.

Paul Clark, 66, who represented Gillingham in Kent from 1997 to 2010, was caught with 1,446 indecent images of children on five electronic devices, including “imagery of children as young as three”.

Clark, a former parliamentary private secretary to the then-deputy prime minister John Prescott and education secretary Ed Balls, was sentenced to 28 months in prison at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.

On December 2 2022, he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and six counts of distributing indecent images of children between April 2013 and May 2021.

The court heard that when Clark was arrested at his home by the National Crime Agency (NCA) he initially made no comment, but later told officers, “I know why you’re here”, and “I kept telling myself to stop”.

Paul Clark
Paul Clark, who has been jailed for more than two years, with police officers at Stratford Station in east London ahead of the 2012 Olympics (PA)

Devices containing 1,446 indecent images of children and conversations in which Clark received and distributed indecent images to others were found at his home, the CPS said.

Catrin Attwell, specialist prosecutor of the CPS’ organised child sexual abuse unit, said: “Paul Clark knew he was in possession of and shared indecent images of children but did not admit his wrongdoing when interviewed under caution.

“When later presented with the overwhelming evidence, he pleaded guilty.

“Examination of the electronic devices revealed offences relating to indecent images of children on five devices, this included imagery of children as young as three and a high number of moving images.

“The electronic devices also revealed chatlogs in which Clark discussed his sexual desires, distributed indecent images of children to others for their sexual gratification and used social media to identify and talk to users under the age of 18.

“Our organised child sexual abuse unit was set up in April 2022 to prosecute child sexual abuse.

“We work closely with law enforcement agencies to build strong cases against offenders using the internet and social media to commit sexual offences and are determined to help stop the devastating impact of these crimes on victims and bring offenders to justice.”

Clark has also been issued with a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign the sex offenders register.

The court heard there was no evidence that any of the offending took place while Clark was in office.

Clark was a parliamentary under-secretary for the Department for Transport from October 2008 to May 2010

