Saturn’s rings are no more than 400 million years old – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Saturn’s rings are no more than 400 million years old – study

By Press Association
Saturn and its seven rings (Nasa)
Saturn and its seven rings (Nasa)

Saturn’s rings are no more than 400 million years old – much younger than the planet which formed more than four billion years ago, according to physicists.

Researchers used data gathered from Nasa spacecraft Cassini, which was destroyed via a controlled crash in 2017, studying the grains of rocky material that pass through the solar system.

This is because, sometimes, a thin layer of this cosmic dust is left behind on planetary bodies, including on the ice that makes up Saturn’s rings.

The researchers wanted to see how rapidly this dust builds up around the rings, which would then offer clues on their age – much “like telling how old a house is by running your finger along its surfaces”, according to the team.

They calculated that the rings have likely been gathering dust for only a few hundred million years.

Saturn's rings captured in 2009 by Nasa's Cassini spacecraft
Saturn’s rings captured in 2009 by Nasa’s Cassini spacecraft (Nasa)

Sascha Kempf, an associate professor in the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder in the US, said: “Think about the rings like the carpet in your house.

“If you have a clean carpet laid out, you just have to wait.

“Dust will settle on your carpet. The same is true for the rings.”

Saturn has seven rings mostly made up of countless chunks of ice, with small amounts of rocky matter.

This ice stretches nearly 175,000 miles from the planet’s surface and has a total mass that is nearly 5,000 times less massive than Earth’s moon.

First observed by Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in 1610, the origins of Saturn’s rings have remained a mystery.

In the 1800s, Scottish physicist James Clerk Maxwell concluded that they were made up of many individual pieces rather solid, concentric ringlets.

For the study, the researchers looked at data from Cassini’s Cosmic Dust Analyser instrument.

In total, they studied 163 grains flying around Saturn that had originated from beyond the planet’s close neighbourhood.

Researchers said their work, published in the journal Science Advances, is the strongest evidence yet that Saturn’s rings are “remarkably young”.

Until recently, it was thought that the rings were around 4.5 billion years old – the same age as the planet.

Prof Kempf said: “In a way, we’ve gotten closure on a question that started with James Clerk Maxwell.”

However, experts believe that these rings might already be vanishing.

Previous research from Nasa scientists reported the ice is slowly raining down onto the planet and could disappear entirely in another 100 million years.

And the origins of the rings still remain a mystery.

Prof Kempf said: “We know approximately how old the rings are, but it doesn’t solve any of our other problems.

“We still don’t know how these rings formed in the first place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet