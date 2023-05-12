Brendan Lawlor holds off Kipp Popert to win G4D Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Lawlor holds off Kipp Popert to win G4D Open

By Press Association
Brendan Lawlor poses with his trophy after winning The G4D Open at Woburn (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Brendan Lawlor poses with his trophy after winning The G4D Open at Woburn (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ireland’s Brendan Lawlor edged out England’s Kipp Popert to win the inaugural G4D Open at Woburn.

The two leading players in the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability fought out a three-day battle over the Duchess Course before Lawlor’s final round of 75 gave him a winning total of three over par, two clear of Popert.

The 26-year-old’s victory means he will replace Popert at the top of the world rankings.

Lawlor, who recently highlighted the abuse he had received on social media after competing in a DP World Tour event, said: “It’s just an unbelievable feeling. It hasn’t really sunk in yet.

“I’ve put so much hard work into my game the last few months and it’s been trending really well. I just couldn’t get it over the line last year, so it’s been a while since I’ve been in the winner’s circle.

“I’m proud of myself just to get it done, really happy. I didn’t hit it well all day but I made a lot of clutch putts on the front nine.

“It’s been an incredible week. The volunteers, The R&A, DP World Tour, EDGA, everybody involved has put in so much work to get this championship done.

“Every player here, we felt like royalty this week. Hopefully this is the start and we’re going to have many more of these major events. Disability golf is definitely on the way up.”

Kipp Popert
Kipp Popert tees off the 15th during day three of The G4D Open at Woburn Golf Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Popert, who held a two-shot lead at one stage during the final round before making costly bogeys on the 13th and 15th, said: “It was great fun.

“This is the first-ever G4D Open and to be in contention I played really well. Brendan deserves it and I couldn’t be happier for him. Basically it was just one of those days where Brendan beat me. I’m still very happy.”

A field of 80 male and female players competed at Woburn across sport classes which cover various categories in Standing, Intellectual, Visual and Sitting.

American Kim Moore, who won the US Adaptive Open at Pinehurst last year, was the leading female player, finishing four shots ahead of Ireland’s Fiona Gray.

