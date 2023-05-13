What the papers say – May 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – May 13

By Press Association
What the papers say
What the papers say

There is little consensus on the main story of the day as Saturday’s newspaper front pages feature an array of subjects.

A week on from the coronation, it continues to occupy front pages with a newly released picture of the King and his heirs – the Prince of Wales and Prince George – featuring in several editions.

Alongside the picture on its front page, The Daily Telegraph says India is planning a push to recover colonial treasures from Britain, including the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The Daily Mail also gives much of its front page to the royal picture as it focuses on its campaign to bring back tax-free shopping for overseas visitors, saying it has won the backing of 200 firms.

And the Daily Express mixes the royal picture with a report on Nikki Allan’s mother and her 31-year fight for justice as David Boyd is found guilty of the seven-year-old’s murder.

Politics and Eurovision jostle for attention on several front pages, The Independent’s digital edition combining the two with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky should be allowed to address tonight’s final in Liverpool.

Mr Sunak is the focus of the i weekend as he comes under fire from former home secretary Priti Patel for the “managed decline” of the Conservative Party.

And the PM faces more criticism on the front of The Times as inventor and entrepreneur Sir James Dyson says government policies on science are deterring investment.

The Guardian focuses on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s assertion that the party will have to offer a radical vision “further and deeper” than Tony Blair’s government to tackle the problems faced by the country.

The only agreement on front page lead comes in The Sun and the Daily Mirror, which both focus on the reported rift between This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The Sun continues its coverage of the story by reporting on a “tense” phone call between the pair, while the Mirror suggests Schofield is fighting to keep his job.

A growing dispute between the US and South Africa over relations with Russia features in the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star focuses on the Pope’s call for Italians to have more children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet