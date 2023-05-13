Jonas Brothers release new album ahead of upcoming US tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonas Brothers release new album ahead of upcoming US tour

By Press Association
(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

After two decades in the spotlight, the Jonas Brothers are still chasing butterflies.

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas released their sixth studio record The Album on Friday, ahead of a US tour in August.

Nick says the band of brothers are putting themselves in new positions so they can feel “butterflies and excitement” before stepping onstage.

One of those butterfly moments will come when the trio kicks off their tour at Yankee Stadium on August 12.

“It’s our favourite baseball team’s stadium for our entire lives,” Nick said.

“We got to go and kind of go to a game and meet some of the players about a month ago. And we were just looking around, thinking the 10-year-old version of us that was sitting up in the highest nosebleed section seat would not believe that we’re going to play this place twice.”

All three band members now have young families and Joe says this means the brothers are “quicker to return home” after touring. But that does not mean that they are any less excited about hitting the road.

“We’re treating this like the best tour we’ve ever done. And I think, we intend to make it that experience for fans as well,” he said.

They are also looking forward to hanging out as brothers too, with Nick saying that touring “doesn’t feel like work”.

The tour will criss-cross the US from mid-August until October, with the trio being ultra careful to avoid burnout.

The band’s physical and mental health is a priority, says Joe, who believes they can look after themselves and have “a blast while doing it”.

“We’ve been burnt out before and then you’re like, ‘I still got 20 more shows on this tour’,” he said.

“So we all have our own respective ways of going about that, and we just make sure that that’s prioritised and also that we think the three of us are communicating as best as we can.”

The brothers have set aside a period for family after the release and promo duties for The Album, before gearing up to tour in August.

