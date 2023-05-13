Anything can happen in football – Pep Guardiola wary of threat posed by Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anything can happen in football – Pep Guardiola wary of threat posed by Everton

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola is wary of Everton’s threat at Goodison Park (John Walton/PA)
Pep Guardiola is wary of Everton’s threat at Goodison Park (John Walton/PA)

Pep Guardiola is wary of an Everton side he feels should not be in a relegation battle.

Guardiola takes treble-chasing Manchester City to Goodison Park on Sunday for a match crucial at both ends of the Premier League table.

Leaders City need points to retain their advantage over title rivals Arsenal while the Toffees are battling for survival.

Everton fans outside Goodison Park
City head to Goodison Park on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton have endured a miserable campaign but they dramatically boosted their hopes of beating the drop by claiming a stunning 5-1 win at European hopefuls Brighton on Monday.

“They have the history and the quality of team to not be in this position,” said City manager Guardiola.

“Brighton is one of the toughest places to go and the result had a real impact, I am sure, not just in the table but in their mood.

“Brighton have had incredible results against Wolves and Man United but immediately they were surprised by two early goals.

“The defensive structure, the physicality Everton have, is really good and anything can happen in a football game.”

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring against Real Madrid
City earned a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu but the challenge at Everton is different (Nick Potts/PA)

The importance of the fixture means City cannot afford to ease up ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid next Wednesday.

The champions played out a 1-1 draw with the Spanish giants at the Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday.

The challenge facing them at Goodison will be completely different and Guardiola recognises it requires a change of mindset.

“The way they play is special, we have to adapt as quickly as possible,” he said.

“There are four games left in the Premier League and it is really important for us to be there, to keep our destiny – or what you play for – in our hands and we have to prepare as best as possible.

“When we play for all competitions, you have to switch and adapt.”

Guardiola admits his side’s current schedule is draining but, with the team still firing on three fronts, he expects their determination and winning mentality to carry them through.

He said: “Winning helps to be better. It you win the previous game your mental recovery is better.

“The human being has incredible resources to move forward, keep going. If you desire mentally, the human being can have incredible energy that you don’t believe you have.”

City will check on the fitness of defender Nathan Ake, who missed the game in Spain through injury.

