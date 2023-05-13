Leeds dig out a point against Newcastle in lively Elland Road clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds dig out a point against Newcastle in lively Elland Road clash

By Press Association
Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rasmus Kristensen’s late equaliser rescued Leeds a point in a 2-2 home draw against Newcastle but it was not enough to lift them out of the bottom three.

Kristensen’s deflected strike from outside the penalty area spared Leeds from a seventh defeat in nine matches, but their Premier League status was left hanging in the balance with two games to play.

Skipper Luke Ayling had given Leeds an early lead and after Patrick Bamford’s first-half penalty was saved, Callum Wilson converted twice from the spot to edge Newcastle in front.

Leeds made a blistering start in search of the opening goal Sam Allardyce had spoken about earlier in the week and his side delivered in the seventh minute.

After Jack Harrison’s trickery set Bamford free down the left, the latter’s cross was met by Rodrigo’s header and although Nick Pope got down well to save, Ayling converted the rebound.

Allardyce started with defender Robin Koch and Sam Greenwood in a new-look midfield and there was an energy and balance about Leeds that had been missing for several weeks.

But having missed a golden chance to double their lead in the 27th minute they were made to pay.

Bamford’s penalty was saved by Pope after Joelinton had hauled down Junior Firpo and four minutes later Newcastle equalised with a penalty of their own.

Referee Simon Hooper pointed straight to the spot after Max Wober’s reckless challenge on Alexander Isak and Wilson duly converted his 16th league goal of the season.

Patrick Bamford missed from the spot
Patrick Bamford missed from the spot (Mike Egerton/PA)

The plug had been pulled on the positive electricity generated by the home fans up to Bamford’s squandered penalty and all of a sudden Leeds looked ragged.

Koch blocked Miguel Almiron’s cross at the near post, goalkeeper Joel Robles raced off his line to thwart Wilson after Joelinton’s through-ball and Almiron then curled a left-footed shot inches wide just before half-time.

Wilson threatened again soon after the restart when his volley was deflected for a corner and Fabian Schar’s header was cleared off the goal-line by Rodrigo.

Leeds also had their moments as the game opened up. Weston McKennie lashed a shot over the crossbar, but they were dealt a bitter blow in the 69th minute when Wilson converted his second penalty.

VAR referred referee Hooper to the pitch-side monitor after Firpo’s handball from Willock’s deep cross and after pointing to the spot for the third time in the match, Wilson drove his penalty high down the middle.

Callum Wilson scored twice from the spot
Callum Wilson scored twice from the spot (Mike Egerton/PA)

But with their top-flight status on the line, Leeds refused to surrender.

Newcastle only half-cleared substitute Willy Gnonto’s corner and Kristensen crashed home a 25-yard shot via a deflection off Kieran Trippier to haul the home side level.

With nerves fraying on and off the pitch in the closing stages, Firpo was sent off after his challenge on substitute Anthony Gordon earned him a second yellow card.

And before the subsequent free-kick was taken a Leeds fan leapt from the crowd to confront Newcastle boss Eddie Howe before being dragged clear by match stewards.

