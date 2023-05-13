What the papers say – May 14

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Politics takes centre stage on the front page of several Sunday newspapers, but there is no consensus on the major story of the day.

The Sunday Times focuses on the ongoing nurses pay dispute and an interview with Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen calling for a double-digit increase, having previously advised members to accept a 5% offer – which members rejected.

SUNDAY TIMES: Nursing union chief in U-turn over pay deal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sL8tafbKAL — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 13, 2023

Rishi Sunak is the subject of the Sunday Express front, the Prime Minister insisting he will “stay the course” despite criticism from the Archbishop of Canterbury and pressure from backbenchers.

One of his predecessors in Downing Street features in the Sunday People, which says “skint” Boris Johnson has secured a £3.8 million deal for a nine-bedroom manor house complete with moat.

A would-be resident of No 10 is the focus of The Sunday Telegraph which says Sir Keir Starmer will allow EU citizens who live and pay tax in the UK to vote if Labour wins the General Election.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Labour to give EU citizens the vote'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/hoPYR0knZN — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 13, 2023

The Mail on Sunday combines Eurovision and royalty as it dedicates most of its front page to a picture of the Princess of Wales at the piano in a “tribute to Ukraine” shown as part of the song contest in Liverpool.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Kate’s Eurovision tribute to Ukraine #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zk1iGM99nW — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 13, 2023

Kate’s picture features on the front of several front pages, including The Independent, which leads with backing from faith leaders for its campaign to prevent an Afghan war veteran being deported to Rwanda.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Religious leaders: We have moral duty to give Afghan hero a home in Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/s7gM3mcrVe — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 13, 2023

Reality TV stars feature on the front of two editions, the Sunday Mirror hearing from former Eastenders actor Dean Gaffney on how a medical ahead of appearing on I’m A Celebrity… revealed warning signs for bowel cancer.

And the Daily Star on Sunday reveals all about X Factor contestant Wagner’s new musical way to make a living.

Sunday's Front Page 📰 Look away now if you're feeling a bit delicate 👀😱 X-RATED Wacky X Factor Star Wagner: I'm going to make a fortune flogging pics of myself playing bongos in buff Read more: https://t.co/1HbqYLW77X#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/KKWNE3pjCt — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 13, 2023