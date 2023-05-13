What the papers say – May 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – May 14

By Press Association
Politics takes centre stage on the front page of several Sunday newspapers, but there is no consensus on the major story of the day.

The Sunday Times focuses on the ongoing nurses pay dispute and an interview with Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen calling for a double-digit increase, having previously advised members to accept a 5% offer – which members rejected.

Rishi Sunak is the subject of the Sunday Express front, the Prime Minister insisting he will “stay the course” despite criticism from the Archbishop of Canterbury and pressure from backbenchers.

One of his predecessors in Downing Street features in the Sunday People, which says “skint” Boris Johnson has secured a £3.8 million deal for a nine-bedroom manor house complete with moat.

A would-be resident of No 10 is the focus of The Sunday Telegraph which says Sir Keir Starmer will allow EU citizens who live and pay tax in the UK to vote if Labour wins the General Election.

The Mail on Sunday combines Eurovision and royalty as it dedicates most of its front page to a picture of the Princess of Wales at the piano in a “tribute to Ukraine” shown as part of the song contest in Liverpool.

Kate’s picture features on the front of several front pages, including The Independent, which leads with backing from faith leaders for its campaign to prevent an Afghan war veteran being deported to Rwanda.

Reality TV stars feature on the front of two editions, the Sunday Mirror hearing from former Eastenders actor Dean Gaffney on how a medical ahead of appearing on I’m A Celebrity… revealed warning signs for bowel cancer.

And the Daily Star on Sunday reveals all about X Factor contestant Wagner’s new musical way to make a living.

