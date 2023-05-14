Thailand counts votes in key election with opposition favoured to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thailand counts votes in key election with opposition favoured to win

By Press Association
Paetongtarn Shinawatra cast her vote at a polling station in Bangkok (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)
Paetongtarn Shinawatra cast her vote at a polling station in Bangkok (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

Vote counting was under way on Sunday in Thailand’s general election, touted as a pivotal chance for change nine years after incumbent prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power in a 2014 coup.

Mr Prayuth is now running against the daughter of the politician who is the military’s top nemesis.

The polls closed at 5pm and some results were expected in the early evening, with a fuller picture emerging later on Sunday night. Thai elections use paper ballots that are counted publicly at polling stations.

The opposition Pheu Thai Party, headed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is widely predicted to win at least a healthy plurality of seats in the 500-member lower house.

Thailand’s prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Bangkok
Thailand's prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha cast his vote at a polling station in Bangkok (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

After casting her ballot, Ms Paetongtarn said every vote was important for creating change in Thailand and that she had high hopes for the final result.

But who heads the next government will not by decided by Sunday’s vote alone. The prime minister will be selected in July in a joint session of the house and the 250-seat senate. The winner must secure at least 376 votes and no party is likely to do that on its own.

Pheu Thai won the most seats in the last election in 2019, but its arch-rival, the military-backed Palang Pracharath Party, succeeded in cobbling together a coalition with Mr Prayuth as prime minister.

It relied on unanimous support from the senate, whose members share the military’s conservative outlook and were appointed by the military government after Mr Prayuth’s coup.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, left, speaks to the media in Bangkok
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, left, spoke to the media outside a polling station in Bangkok (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

Mr Prayuth is running for re-election, although the military this year has split its support between two parties.

Mr Prayuth is backed by the United Thai Nation Party; his deputy prime minister, Prawit Wongsuwan, another former general, is the standard bearer for Palang Pracharath.

Mr Prayuth has been blamed for a stuttering economy, shortcomings in addressing the pandemic and thwarting democratic reforms, a particularly sore point with younger voters. At his polling station, he also encouraged people to come out to vote.

“The increased youth vote and general awareness of the damage caused by military rule are key factors likely to determine the results of this election,” Tyrell Haberkorn, a Thai studies specialist at the University of Wisconsin in the US, said.

Voters check candidates' information at a polling station in Bangkok
Voters check candidates' information at a polling station in Bangkok (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

“After nine years of military rule, people are ready for a change, even those who were not interested in rocking the boat before.”

Pheu Thai is the latest in a string of parties linked to populist billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted as prime minister by an army coup in 2006.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra is his daughter. Her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, who became prime minister in 2011, was toppled in the coup led by Mr Prayuth.

Pheu Thai and Ms Paetongtarn, the most popular of the party’s three registered candidates for prime minister, are strides ahead of the competition in the opinion polls.

But there is no sign that the country’s military-backed conservative establishment has warmed to them.

“I think the conservative/royalist side, underpinning the military, the monarchy, their backs are against the wall. Change is coming and they have to find a way to deal with it,” Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, said.

That means Pheu Thai will have to tread carefully after Sunday’s election in choosing possible coalition partners.

