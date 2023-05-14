More than 13,000 weapons collected as part of Serbian amnesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 13,000 weapons collected as part of Serbian amnesty

By Press Association
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, left, inspected weapons collected as part of the amnesty (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, left, inspected weapons collected as part of the amnesty (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Serbian authorities have put on display some of the 13,500 weapons they say people have handed in since this month’s mass shootings, including hand grenades, automatic weapons and anti-tank rocket launchers.

The authorities declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to hand over unregistered weapons or face prison sentences as part of a crackdown on guns following the two mass shootings that left 17 people dead, many of them children.

Populist president Aleksandar Vucic accompanied top police officials on Sunday for the display of weapons near the town of Smederevo, some 30 miles south of the capital Belgrade.

Mr Vucic said approximately half of the weapons collected were illegal while the other half were registered weapons that citizens had nonetheless handed over.

He added that the weapons would go to Serbia’s arms and ammunitions factories for potential use by the armed forces.

“After June 8, the state will respond with repressive measures and punishments will be very strict,” Mr Vucic said of the post-amnesty period.

“What does anyone need an automatic weapon for? Or all these guns?”

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, right, inspects weapons collected as part of an amnesty near the city of Smederevo
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, right, inspects weapons collected as part of the amnesty (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Serbia is estimated to be among the top countries in Europe as regards guns per capita.

Many are left over from the wars of the 1990s and are held illegally.

Other anti-gun measures will include stricter controls of gun owners and shooting ranges.

Authorities launched the crackdown after a 13-year-old boy took his father’s gun and opened fire on fellow students at a primary school in central Belgrade on May 3.

Weapons collected as part of the amnesty
Hand grenades, automatic weapons and anti-tank rocket launchers were among the weapons handed in (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

A day later, a 20-year-old used an automatic weapon to shoot randomly in a rural area south of Belgrade.

The two mass shooting left 17 people dead and 21 wounded, stunning the nation and triggering calls for changes in the country which has been through decades of turmoil and crises.

Tens of thousands of people have rallied in two protest marches in Belgrade since the shootings, demanding resignations of government ministers and a ban on television stations that promote violent content and host war criminals and crime figures.

Mr Vucic rejected opposition calls for the resignation of interior minister Bratislav Gasic, who was also present at Sunday’s weapons display.

People march during a rally against violence in Belgrade on May 12
People march during a rally against violence in Belgrade on May 12 (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

But the president suggested that the government might resign and that he would announce an early election at a rally he had planned for May 26 in Belgrade.

“We have no intention of replacing (interior minister) Gasic, who is doing a great job,” Mr Vucic said.

“What have police done wrong?”

Opposition politicians have accused Mr Vucic’s populist authorities of fuelling violence and hate speech against critics, spreading propaganda on mainstream media and imposing autocratic rule in all institutions, which they said stoked divisions in society.

