In Pictures: Mud-covered marvels muddle through race for charity By Press Association May 14 2023, 5.50pm

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mud glorious mud was the order of the day for competitors in a charity race in Essex. Participants in the annual Maldon Mud Race raced across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon to raise funds for charity. Here are some of the mud-covered contestants:

(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)