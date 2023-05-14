Election count suggests Turkey’s Erdogan may face presidential election run-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Election count suggests Turkey’s Erdogan may face presidential election run-off

By Press Association
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003 (DHA via AP)
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003 (DHA via AP)

Turkey’s state-run news agency says voter support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dipped below the majority required to win re-election outright, making a May 28 run-off presidential election more likely.

With almost 91% of ballot boxes counted, Mr Erdogan had 49.9% of the vote, according to the Anadolu Agency.

His main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had 44.4% as the gap between the two shrank.

Votes from Sunday’s election are still getting counted across Turkey.

Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu with supporters at a polling station in Ankara
Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu with supporters at a polling station in Ankara (Ali Unal/AP)

Meanwhile, the opposition-leaning Anka news agency reported that with nearly all votes counted, Mr Erdogan had 49% and Mr Kilicdaroglu 45%.

If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face a run-off on May 28.

Turkey’s election authority, the Supreme Electoral Board, said it was providing numbers to competing political parties “instantly” but would not make the results public until the count was completed and finalised.

Mr Erdogan has governed Turkey as either prime minister or president for two decades.

In the run-up to the election, opinion surveys had indicated the increasingly authoritarian leader narrowly trailed his challenger.

The race, which largely centred on domestic issues such as the economy, civil rights and a February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people, had appeared to be shaping up as the toughest re-election bid of the Turkish leader’s 20-year rule.

With the partial results showing otherwise, members of Mr Kilicdaroglu’s centre-left, pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, disputed Anadolu’s numbers, contending the state-run agency was biased in Mr Erdogan’s favour.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan casts a ballot at a polling station in Istanbul
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan casts a ballot at a polling station in Istanbul (Umit Bektas/Pool Photo via AP)

“We are ahead,” tweeted Mr Kilicdaroglu, 74, who ran as the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance.

Pre-election polling suggested he faced the toughest re-election battle of his two decades leading the Turkey, which has grappled with economic turmoil and the erosion of democratic checks-and-balances in recent years.

Polls closed in the late afternoon after nine hours of voting in the national election that could grant Mr Erdogan, 69, another five-year term or see him unseated by Mr Kilicdaroglu, who campaigned on a promise to return Turkey to a more democratic path.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the winner will be determined in a May 28 run-off.

Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which lost much of its legislative power under Mr Erdogan’s executive presidency.

Cevat Cinar is carried on a stretcher to cast his ballot at a polling station in Ankara
Cevat Cinar is carried on a stretcher to cast his ballot at a polling station in Ankara (AP)

If his political alliance wins, Mr Erdogan could continue governing without much restriction.

The opposition has promised to return Turkey’s governance system to a parliamentary democracy if it wins both the presidential and parliamentary ballots.

More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million overseas voters, were eligible to vote in the elections, which come the same year as the country will mark the centenary of its establishment as a republic — a modern, secular state born on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Voter turnout in Turkey is traditionally strong, reflecting citizens’ continued belief in democratic balloting.

People wait outside containers to vote in earthquake-hit Malatya
People wait outside containers to vote in earthquake-hit Malatya (IHA via AP)

Yet Turkey has seen the suppression of freedom of expression and assembly under Mr Erdogan, and it is wracked by a steep cost-of-living crisis that critics blame on the government’s mishandling of the economy.

The country is also reeling from the effects of a powerful earthquake that caused devastation in 11 southern provinces in February, killing more than 50,000 people in unsafe buildings.

Mr Erdogan’s government has been criticised for its delayed and stunted response to the disaster, as well as a lax implementation of building codes that exacerbated the casualties and misery.

Internationally, the elections were being watched closely as a test of a united opposition’s ability to dislodge a leader who has concentrated nearly all state powers in his hands.

