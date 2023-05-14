Constant change ‘made things hard’ for Southampton – Kyle Walker-Peters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Constant change ‘made things hard’ for Southampton – Kyle Walker-Peters

By Press Association
Kyle Walker-Peters and Southampton were condemned to relegation Adam Davy/PA)
Kyle Walker-Peters and Southampton were condemned to relegation Adam Davy/PA)

Kyle Walker-Peters believes instability caused by an influx of new signings contributed significantly to relegated Southampton’s season of struggle.

Saints have spent the majority of a dismal campaign in the Premier League drop zone and were finally condemned to the Sky Bet Championship by Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Fulham.

The division’s bottom side recruited 15 players across the last two transfer windows, while current boss Ruben Selles is the third man in charge this term following the sackings of Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nathan Jones.

England defender Walker-Peters admits individuals have under-performed but feels background upheaval has not helped the club’s predicament.

“No it hasn’t,” said the 26-year-old. “Being 100 per cent honest, that has been really tough for everyone.

“When I first came here it was a smaller squad, a tight-knit squad and sometimes when there is a lot of change it makes things hard.

“On the pitch we haven’t been good enough, we haven’t done our jobs well enough and ultimately that is why we’re getting relegated.”

Defeat to the Cottagers was Southampton’s 24th in the top flight during a dismal season which has brought just six wins and only 31 goals, with 66 conceded.

Victories over Chelsea and Leicester in Selles’ first three games after replacing Jones sparked hope of survival but were followed by a paltry three points from the next 33 available.

“We haven’t scored enough goals, we haven’t stopped enough goals and ultimately if you’re not good enough in both boxes then it’s hard to win games,” said Walker-Peters.

“That has been the story of our season.”

Dropping into the Championship is likely to spark a player exodus at St Mary’s, with Walker-Peters one of those expected to attract interest.

The full-back, who made his international debut last year, was tight-lipped about his own future ahead of matches against Brighton and Liverpool.

He anticipates the club will attempt to build around the raft of young talent they are able to retain as they prepare for life in the second tier.

“There are still two more games so that is my main focus – try and make those results positive and see what happens after there,” he said.

Kyle Walker-Peters looks dejected as he reacts to an ankle injury in the FA Cup loss to Grimsby
It has been a difficult season for Southampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I’m not looking too much into my future yet.

“I always see myself in a Southampton shirt, I love the club. I enjoy being here so we’ll see what happens.”

Asked how the club bounce back, he replied: “It is not for me to say, the club have their own ideas and they will want to bounce back asap.

“They’ll try and keep everyone they can and everyone they want to keep and try and bounce back from there.”

Fulham require three points from games against Crystal Palace and Manchester United to surpass the club’s record Premier League tally of 53 following success on the south coast.

Cottagers midfielder Harrison Reed, who began his career at Southampton, said: “That is massive for us as a group of players and the staff.

Harrison Reed
Harrison Reed hailed another ‘massive’ win (Mike Egerton/PA)

“That is what we are aiming for, and pushing each day to achieve that.

“We have planned this season and we have put our stamp on it from the first game really.

“It’s nice to be in the position we are, winning games of football and with the fans behind us.”

Asked about his former club, Reed, who suffered relegation with Fulham in 2021, said: “It’s been a tough season. We’ve been there.

“You need to get your head down and focus and win some football matches next year and I am sure they will come back stronger.”

