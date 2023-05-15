British expat tells Cyprus court he ended wife’s life after she ‘begged’ him to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British expat tells Cyprus court he ended wife’s life after she ‘begged’ him to

By Press Association
A British expat accused of murdering his terminally-ill wife told a Cypriot court he ended her life after she “cried and begged” (PA)
A British expat accused of murdering his terminally-ill wife told a Cypriot court he ended her life after she “cried and begged”.

David Hunter took to the witness box to tell the Paphos District Court judge he felt “helpless and hopeless” during the last weeks of Janice Hunter’s life, adding: “I didn’t want to do it. I said no.”

The 75-year-old retired miner said he eventually decided to grant his wife’s wish after she became “hysterical” and unable to take care of herself.

Janice, 74, died of asphyxiation in December 2021 at the couple’s retirement home near the coastal resort town of Paphos.

The defendant, who held back tears as he gave evidence on Monday, said his wife, who had blood cancer, “did not attempt” to stop him as he put his hands over her mouth and nose.

He said: “I just kept my hands there.”

David Hunter court case
Family handout file photo of David Hunter, 74, and Janice Hunter 75, on their wedding day

Hunter, from Ashington in Northumberland, described his marriage as “perfect”, adding: “After 57 years together, I really didn’t want to do it.”

As he recounted Janice’s final few weeks through an interpreter, he said: “She cried. She couldn’t do nothing. She couldn’t move.

“She was sleeping in the leather chair downstairs and for the last week we slept down on those chairs together.

“I felt so helpless and hopeless that I couldn’t do anything for her.

“For five or six weeks before she died she was asking me to help her. She was asking me more every day.

“In the last week she was crying and begging me. Every day she asked me a bit more intensely to do it.

“The last week, she started crying. She started crying and begging me.

“She said, ‘I can’t go on. This life isn’t for me. We just go to the hospital and stay at home. I don’t have any quality of life and I’m totally bored of this. I can’t go on’.

“She started becoming hysterical so I said, ‘Yes, I’ll help you’.

“I just told her that to calm her down.”

Hunter continued to recall his wife’s last few days, saying: “She was crying, crying, crying. Begging, begging, begging.”

His defence lawyer Ritsa Pekri asked: “Could she take care of herself?”

Hunter replied: “No.”

He added: “She wasn’t taking care of herself.

“The last two or three days, she said she couldn’t move her arms and had trouble with her legs. She couldn’t balance.”

Ms Pekri asked: “Did she eat?”

David Hunter court case
Family handout file photo of David Hunter, 74, and Janice Hunter 75.

Hunter said: “She was only eating soup. She couldn’t hold anything down. She lost a lot of weight.

“She lost so much weight that there was no flesh to put her injections in.”

Hunter said Janice felt “shame” for around three years as she was forced to wear nappies – leaving her unable to move and stuck in the house.

Turning to the day his wife died, the defendant told the court: “I don’t remember a lot of the last day.

“I went to make a cup of coffee and she started crying.

“I remember that I had my hand on her mouth and nose.

“I don’t even know how I thought about it.

“I don’t know how long I kept my hands there for. She did not attempt to stop me.

“In my statement I said that she was resisting but she wasn’t.

“She was moving her head. I don’t even think she opened her eyes.”

Hunter added: “I would never have helped her end her life if she had not begged me.”

The defendant told the court he tried to kill himself after his wife’s death.

When the police arrived to quiz him after his suicide bid failed, he said he “was interested in nothing”.

David Hunter court case – Cyprus
Custody vans arrive at Paphos District Court in Cyprus on Monday (Joe Giddens/PA)

In his cross-examination, state prosecutor Andreas Hadjikyrou said to the defendant: “I put it to you that you had decided to kill her and there was no common consent and that you had to decide what day to kill her on.”

Hunter replied: “No. I never intended to kill her.

“I had hoped for eight or nine days that she would get better, that she would change her mind.

“She was lying down. She was in pain, suffering.

“I would do anything to help her.

“The last thing on my mind was to take her life. The last thing. That’s his (the prosecutor’s) idea, not mine.”

The trial continues.

