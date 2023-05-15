Backlog of inspections could cause ‘safety issue’ on railways – warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Backlog of inspections could cause ‘safety issue’ on railways – warning

By Press Association
Faults with railway bridges and tunnels could go undetected due to a backlog of safety inspections, a regulator has warned (Dave Porter/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Faults with railway bridges and tunnels could go undetected due to a backlog of safety inspections, a regulator has warned (Dave Porter/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Faults with railway bridges and tunnels could go undetected due to a backlog of safety inspections, a regulator has warned.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said it has ordered Network Rail to make more progress in conducting overdue assessments of structures.

Failing to complete evaluations at required intervals “could lead to a safety issue” as faults go undetected or investigated, according to the ORR.

Speed restrictions may also be needed to mitigate the safety risk, leading to delays to services.

The ORR has been closely monitoring Network Rail’s progress in clearing the backlog of structure examinations since 2021.

It said in a statement: “Despite some pockets of good practice, overall there has been limited progress and some regions have seen the backlog increase.”

Network Rail has agreed to provide the regulator with a plan for dealing with the issue by the end of June.

Inspections of the condition of infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels and culverts, structures that allow water to flow under railway track, are required to ensure they are working as designed.

An inquiry by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch into a fatal train crash in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire in August 2020 found the failure to ensure inspections were carried out on a drainage system contributed to engineers not identifying a construction fault which led to debris being washed onto the track and causing the derailment.

ORR chief executive John Larkinson said: “There are over 70,000 structures on the rail network, so we understand the scale of the job of inspecting these assets.

“Equally, we know this requires clear, robust and systematic examination plans, but previous attempts to get on top of the backlog of work have failed.

“Network Rail has accepted the need to do better and it must now deliver against the agreed workplan to clear the backlog.”

Network Rail safety and engineering director Martin Frobisher said: “Since the ORR first raised this matter in 2021 we have been developing and enacting recovery measures to ensure structure examinations are up to date.

“Between February and April 2023 there has been a 9% improvement in examination non-compliance.

“We recognise there is still work to be done to build on these improvements and we are liaising closely with the ORR to get back on track.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
2
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
3
Steven Clinton's car was badly damaged after he hit a pothole.
BMW driver suing Fife Council over £2,500 pothole damage to car
3
4
Stephen Ramsay is led from court on a previous occasion.
Fife knifeman who killed unborn twins by stabbing pregnant girlfriend broke 999-year court order…
5
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
6
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
7
A man was seen carrying a weapon at Dundee housing estate.
VIDEO: Five police units at Dundee housing estate after man brandishes large kitchen knife
8
Retired Dundee registrar Graw Law, of Broughty Ferry, 66.
Grant Law: Wife’s tribute to Dundee city registrar after his death aged 66
9
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
10
Firefighters tackled the garage blaze. Image: Caroline Petrie/ Facebook.
Carnoustie garage ‘deliberately set on fire’ as owner says: ‘I am sickened’