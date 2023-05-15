‘Godfather of poker’ Doyle Brunson dies aged 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Godfather of poker’ Doyle Brunson dies aged 89

By Press Association
Doyle Brunson has died aged 89 (Isaac Brekken/AP)
Doyle Brunson has died aged 89 (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Doyle Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, has died aged 89.

Brunson’s agent Brian Balsbaugh posted a statement on Twitter from the family.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson,” the statement read.

“He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honour his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker and also known as Texas Dolly, won 10 World Series of Poker (WSOP) tournaments — second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16.

He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

He wrote a book called Super System in 1979, which was one of the first books to delve into poker strategy and created a lasting impact that helped bring many others to the game.

Five-time WSOP winner Scotty Nguyen tweeted that he “can’t believe this day has come – you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER.”

His influence carried beyond poker.

“This one is a heartbreaker,” actor James Woods tweeted. “Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips.

“Doyle was so kind and helpful to me. He was gracious to my late dear brother and every friend I introduced him to. A gentleman and a genuine legend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
2
General view of Charleston Drive in Dundee
Two men charged as £13.5k worth of drugs found in Dundee
3
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
5
4
Christopher Maxwell.
Fife brute handed £5 note to partner to ‘get help’ after savage beating
5
CR0042712, Neil Henderson, Markinch. Ibrox Disaster Memorial. Picture shows; Pics of unveiling and blessing of the completely upgraded Markinch Ibrox Disaster Memorial for the five boys from the village that were killed in the tragedy. The memorial stone now sits in a specially created garden area with a new fence which is designed to look like the Ibrox stadium gates and includes the five boys names. Sunday May 14th 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rangers legends help unveil Ibrox Disaster memorial garden in Markinch
6
Police outside Lovett's barbers on Exchange Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee barbers ‘deflated’ as business hit by second break-in
7
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
8
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0042918 Humza Yousaf is visiting NHS24's Contact Centre at Caledonian House in Dundee
Humza Yousaf reacts to Dundee woman’s shock eight-year surgery wait
4
9
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
10
Perth Sheriff Court..... 17.07.17 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** Matthew Pope is led from court see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
SIM card find could sink Dundee killer Matthew Pope’s parole bid