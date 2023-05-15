Teacher smoked ‘maybe 10 joints a day’ when not working before partner’s killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teacher smoked ‘maybe 10 joints a day’ when not working before partner’s killing

By Press Association
A selfie of Fiona Beal (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
A selfie of Fiona Beal (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

A primary school teacher accused of murdering her long-term partner has told a jury she was smoking around 10 joints of cannabis on non-school days, costing her £50 a week.

Fiona Beal denies murdering Nicholas Billingham, claiming her “broken” mental state means she is guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

The 49-year-old has told Northampton Crown Court she cannot remember killing Mr Billingham, while her only memories of burying his remains are “a dragging sensation” and “seeing what would have been the body wrapped in the dining room”.

Body found in Northampton garden
Forensic officers outside Fiona Beal’s home (Jacob King/PA)

The Crown alleges Beal, of Moore Street, Northampton, hid a knife in a bedside drawer and got Mr Billingham, 42, to wear an eye mask before stabbing him in their bedroom, before 6.25pm on November 1 2021.

Giving evidence on Monday, Beal was questioned by prosecutor Steven Perian KC about details of her sex life, a journal in which she is alleged to have planned the killing and the disposal of her partner’s body, and online orders she placed after November 1.

After asking Mr Perian not to refer to her journal as a “confession book”, Beal told the court her sex life with Mr Billingham had “changed a lot” over 17 years – with him wanting “more extreme things” and spitting on her.

Responding to a suggestion from Mr Perian that Mr Billingham had not spat on her, Beal told the Crown’s barrister: “You can suggest it but you would be lying and I would be telling the truth.”

Asked by Mr Perian why she had not left the house or contacted the police after an alleged incident in which she claims she was “forced” into sex in mid-October 2021, Beal said: “I felt trapped. I had no confidence left.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody.”

Body found in Northampton garden
Nicholas Billingham (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

The Crown alleges that Beal had not tested positive for Covid, but killed her partner after telling her school that she had contracted the virus.

Questioned about messages she sent to her school, Beal answered: “I thought I had (tested positive) but now I am not so sure.

“I don’t know to be honest. In my memory I think I had Covid but the evidence suggests I didn’t.”

Invited by Mr Perian to tell the jury what her cannabis consumption was before she had stabbed Mr Billingham, Beal said: “I was smoking quite a lot at that point.

“If I wasn’t working… maybe 10 joints a day. Around £50 a week.”

On what was her fourth day in the witness box, Beal said she did not know if she had taken a weapon or ties to the bedroom.

Asked by Mr Perian if she had put a mask on her partner’s face, the defendant replied: “No. I have never put a mask on his face.”

Mr Perian then asked if Beal had told Mr Billingham to wear a mask. “I don’t think so,” the Year Six teacher responded.

Asked if she had told Mr Billingham to strip, Beal continued: “I wouldn’t have thought so but that wasn’t uncommon.”

The trial continues.

