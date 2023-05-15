Researchers identify rare genetic resilience to Alzheimer’s disease – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Researchers identify rare genetic resilience to Alzheimer’s disease – study

By Press Association
Researchers identify rare genetic resilience to Alzheimer's disease – study
Researchers identify rare genetic resilience to Alzheimer’s disease – study (Peter Byrne/PA)

A rare genetic resilience to Alzheimer’s disease has been identified in a second patient, a new study suggests.

Researchers have found a patient with a genetic predisposition for developing early-onset Alzheimer’s who remained cognitively intact until his late 60s.

According to the study, a series of tests and analyses revealed a new genetic variant (differences in DNA between people) that provides protection from the disease.

The variant occurs in a different gene than in a case from the same family reported in 2019, but points to a common disease pathway, the study suggests.

The findings also identify a region of the brain that may provide an ideal treatment target in the future, according to an international team led by investigators from two Mass General Brigham hospitals in America – Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Mass Eye and Ear.

The researchers suggest the findings could open a door for the prevention and treatment of incurable diseases.

Co-senior author Joseph Arboleda-Velasquez, an associate scientist at Mass Eye and Ear, said: “The genetic variant we have identified points to a pathway that can produce extreme resilience and protection against Alzheimer’s disease symptoms.

“These are the kinds of insights we cannot gain without patients.”

The case that caught the investigators’ attention involved a family member of the world’s largest-known family and relations with a genetic variant called the “Paisa” mutation.

Carriers of this variant usually develop mild cognitive impairment at an average age of 44, dementia at 49, and die from complications of the conditions in their 60s.

Francisco Lopera, director of the Neuroscience Group of Antioquia in Medellin, Colombia, a co-first author of the Nature Medicine paper, is the neurologist who discovered this family and has been following them for the last 30 years.

The researchers had previously studied a woman from the family who remained unimpaired until her 70s and whose case was reported in 2019.

In the new study they describe a case of a male carrier of the mutation who remained cognitively intact until age 67.

He progressed to mild dementia at age 72 and died at 74 – decades after most people with the Paisa mutation typically do, researchers say.

Co-senior author Yakeel Quiroz, is a clinical neuropsychologist and neuroimaging researcher, director of the Familial Dementia Neuroimaging Lab in the Departments of Psychiatry and Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital.

She said: “Extraordinary cases like this one illustrate how individuals and extended families with Alzheimer’s disease can help advance our understanding of the disease and open new avenues for discovery.

“The insights we are gaining from this second case may guide us on where in the brain we need to look to delay and stop disease progression and will help us form new hypotheses about the series of steps that may actually lead to Alzheimer’s dementia.”

Dr Lopera said: “What we have done with the study of these two protected cases is to read mother nature.

“The most exciting thing is that nature has revealed to us both the cause of Alzheimer’s and the cure for it.

“Mother nature did an exceptional experiment with these two subjects: it endowed them both with a gene that causes Alzheimer’s and at the same time with another gene that protected them from the symptoms of the disease for more than two decades.

“Therefore, the solution is to imitate nature by developing therapies that mimic the mechanism of protection of these genetic variants in subjects at risk of suffering from the disease.”

Dr Lopera added: “A great door has been opened for the prevention and treatment of incurable diseases.”

The male patient was enrolled in the Mass General Colombia-Boston biomarker study, which brings members of an extended family group of 6,000 people with the known Paisa mutation to Boston for advanced neuroimaging, biomarker and genetic examinations.

The same study previously detected a case in which a female patient carried two copies of a rare Christchurch genetic variant, which affects APOE3 — a protein that is heavily implicated in Alzheimer’s disease.

However, the researchers ruled out the presence of the APOE Christchurch genetic variant in the male patient.

Instead the most promising candidate was a new and rare variant, never before reported in the Reelin gene. The team named it Reelin-COLBOS.

As investigators look for treatment that may in the future deliver treatments that can modify or manipulate gene expression, understanding what region of the brain to focus on for delivery will become increasingly important.

Many treatments for Alzheimer’s target reducing amyloid plaque build-up.

However the researchers say the new findings point to potential new avenues for treatment because the two patients with protection had extremely high levels of amyloid in their brains, and yet they were protected.

