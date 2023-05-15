Humans are leaving their DNA everywhere, scientists find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Humans are leaving their DNA everywhere, scientists find

By Press Association
Scientists collected high-quality DNA from footprints in the beach (David Duffy/University of Florida)
Scientists collected high-quality DNA from footprints in the beach (David Duffy/University of Florida)

From sandy beaches to hospital rooms, humans are leaving their DNA behind everywhere they go, scientists have found.

Researchers analysed samples gathered from the environment in the US and Ireland, including human footprints at the beach and in the air in hospital rooms.

They found high quality human DNA in these environments – also known as eDNA – which was enough to determine the genetic ancestry of nearby populations as well as identify mutations associated with disease.

The experts said that while sampling eDNA has its benefits, such as helping with criminal forensics, tracking cancer mutations from wastewater, or spotting undiscovered archaeological sites by checking for hidden human DNA, there are also potential downsides.

They said the findings, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, raise possible ethical and privacy concerns around capturing eDNA and are calling for regulations to be put in place for eDNA research.

David Duffy, assistant professor of wildlife disease genomics at the University of Florida in the US, said: “It’s useful that as we advance human DNA applications, it will also help us better study wildlife and their diseases as well.

“But as with any technology, there are potentially worrying uses for human eDNA as well.

“So for instance, it could be used to harvest genetic information without consent, or knowledge of the people whose DNA you’re recovering.

“And this is particularly worrying if it was applied to vulnerable populations or ethnic minorities.”

Prof Duffy also said that it may be possible to track individuals from their DNA circulating in the environment.

He added: “It’s precisely because of these potentially complex ethical issues that we have called for policymakers, scientists and society to consider the issues highlighted by our research and just consider them now.”

Prof David Duffy, left, filtering water samples in Wicklow, Ireland
Prof David Duffy, left, filtering water samples in Wicklow, Ireland (Jenny Whilde)

He continued: “We believe that human eDNA can be used to benefit society but checks and guardrails should be established to prevent its misuse.”

A team led by Prof Duffy took samples from oceans and rivers, sand from isolated beaches, from sites that were distant from and close to human habitation.

They found that short of isolated islands and remote mountaintops, signs of human life were almost everywhere.

The scientists also collected air samples from a veterinary hospital and found DNA matching the staff, animal patients, and common animal viruses.

Prof Duffy said: “We’ve been consistently surprised throughout this project at how much human DNA we find and the quality of that DNA.

“In most cases, the quality is almost equivalent to if you took a sample from a person.”

The researchers said that regulators should now debate the ethical dilemmas that come with accidentally – or intentionally – sweeping up human genetic information from sand, water, or a person’s breath.

Prof Duffy said: “These are issues we are trying to raise early so policymakers and society have time to develop regulations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
2
General view of Charleston Drive in Dundee
Two men charged as £13.5k worth of drugs found in Dundee
3
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
5
4
Christopher Maxwell.
Fife brute handed £5 note to partner to ‘get help’ after savage beating
5
CR0042712, Neil Henderson, Markinch. Ibrox Disaster Memorial. Picture shows; Pics of unveiling and blessing of the completely upgraded Markinch Ibrox Disaster Memorial for the five boys from the village that were killed in the tragedy. The memorial stone now sits in a specially created garden area with a new fence which is designed to look like the Ibrox stadium gates and includes the five boys names. Sunday May 14th 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rangers legends help unveil Ibrox Disaster memorial garden in Markinch
6
Police outside Lovett's barbers on Exchange Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee barbers ‘deflated’ as business hit by second break-in
7
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
8
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0042918 Humza Yousaf is visiting NHS24's Contact Centre at Caledonian House in Dundee
Humza Yousaf reacts to Dundee woman’s shock eight-year surgery wait
4
9
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
10
Perth Sheriff Court..... 17.07.17 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** Matthew Pope is led from court see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
SIM card find could sink Dundee killer Matthew Pope’s parole bid