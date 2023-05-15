Man, 22, accused of killing pregnant mother-of-two in M66 road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man, 22, accused of killing pregnant mother-of-two in M66 road crash

By Press Association
Frankie Jules-Hough (centre) died after the crash (Family handout/GoFundMe/PA)
Frankie Jules-Hough (centre) died after the crash (Family handout/GoFundMe/PA)

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a pregnant mother-of-two who died after a motorway crash that also left her son and nephew badly hurt.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was critically injured along with her son Tommy, nine, and Tobias Spencer, four, who is believed to be her nephew, at about 3.10pm on Saturday on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Ms Jules-Hough’s other son, Rocky, two, was also hurt.

Adil Iqbal, 22, from Accrington, Lancs, who was allegedly driving a BMW, was arrested at the scene and initially charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

When Iqbal appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, lawyers confirmed Ms Jules-Hough had died.

Iqbal, who works in a boxing gym, has now been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of Ms Jules-Hough, along with the two other charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, relating to the two boys.

At the brief court hearing, Robin Lynch, prosecuting, gave details of the incident, saying Ms Jules-Hough was driving a car carrying three children.

He added: “The driver is now deceased.”

Iqbal, wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and address, and looked over to his father, uncle and younger brother sat in the public gallery of the court.

District Judge James Hatton refused an application for bail and Iqbal was remanded into custody to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on June 19.

A GoFundMe appeal for the family of Ms Jules-Hough set up by a friend said she was 18-weeks pregnant expecting a daughter.

The appeal said Tommy and Tobias are in induced comas in intensive care in hospital.

It added: “This is absolutely devastating for the family and their whole world has been truly turned upside down.”

The appeal has already raised more than £18,000.

Friends of Ms Jules-Hough paid tribute to her on Facebook.

Sherrie Jean-Louise said: “There are no words for how I feel right now.

“Life can be horribly cruel – a beautiful soul, friend, sister, daughter, Mamma & Mamma-to-be taken way too soon and in the most tragic way! I’m heartbroken and filled with so many ‘ifs and buts’.”

Rebecca Adimora wrote: “I can’t believe this.

“Franki you will be sorely missed by so many. We love you infinitely earth angel, fly high, this realm may just not have been destined for your loving soul and your unborn angel, you will shine beyond this my love.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
2
General view of Charleston Drive in Dundee
Two men charged as £13.5k worth of drugs found in Dundee
3
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
5
4
Christopher Maxwell.
Fife brute handed £5 note to partner to ‘get help’ after savage beating
5
CR0042712, Neil Henderson, Markinch. Ibrox Disaster Memorial. Picture shows; Pics of unveiling and blessing of the completely upgraded Markinch Ibrox Disaster Memorial for the five boys from the village that were killed in the tragedy. The memorial stone now sits in a specially created garden area with a new fence which is designed to look like the Ibrox stadium gates and includes the five boys names. Sunday May 14th 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rangers legends help unveil Ibrox Disaster memorial garden in Markinch
6
Police outside Lovett's barbers on Exchange Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee barbers ‘deflated’ as business hit by second break-in
7
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
8
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0042918 Humza Yousaf is visiting NHS24's Contact Centre at Caledonian House in Dundee
Humza Yousaf reacts to Dundee woman’s shock eight-year surgery wait
4
9
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
10
Perth Sheriff Court..... 17.07.17 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** Matthew Pope is led from court see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
SIM card find could sink Dundee killer Matthew Pope’s parole bid