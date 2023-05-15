Royal aide who served late Queen and King awarded peerage as he steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal aide who served late Queen and King awarded peerage as he steps down

By Press Association
Lord Young at Windsor Castle (PA)
Lord Young at Windsor Castle (PA)

Queen Elizabeth II’s former private secretary, who remained in post to advise the King, has been awarded a number of honours – including a peerage – as he steps down from his role.

Lord Young said he was “honoured to have served two sovereigns through historic times” after staying on following the death of the late Queen to support the transition from one monarch to another.

The royal aide leaves his post as joint principal private secretary to the King at the end of Monday after 19 years as a member of the royal household, and just over a week since the coronation of Charles and Camilla.

Horse Racing – The Royal Ascot Meeting 2011 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
Prince Michael of Kent and Lord Young at Royal Ascot (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In recognition of his service Lord Young has been granted a peerage, appointed a Lord in Waiting, a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath and a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

He served alongside the King’s principal private secretary Sir Clive Alderton, who paid tribute to Lord Young: “Edward has been an outstanding colleague and a dear friend for almost two decades.

“He made an invaluable contribution to the closing years of the late Queen’s reign and to helping support the process of transition. He will be much missed by us all.”

The royal aide became private secretary to the late Queen in September 2017, succeeding Sir Christopher Geidt, and would have brought a wealth of experience to his temporary role supporting the King.

King Charles III State Visit to Germany – Day 2
The King, Queen Consort and their Private Secretary Clive Alderton (Chris Jackson/PA)

He previously worked for Granada as head of corporate communications and for Barclays, where he held a range of financial and executive roles.

Lord Young said: “I am honoured to have served two sovereigns through historic times, and grateful for all the support and friendship of colleagues along the way.

“I am deeply touched by their kind words and tributes as I venture beyond the Palace gates, but look forward to staying in close contact in years ahead.”

