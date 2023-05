Russia launches ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loud explosions sounded above Kyiv early on Tuesday as Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital using a combination of drones, cruise missiles and possible ballistic missiles.

Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density — the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time”, said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration.

It is the eighth time this month that Russian air raids have targeted the capital, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Police officers investigate fragments of a rocket that fell in a city zoo after it was shot down by air defence system during the Russian rocket attack on Kyiv (AP photo/Alex Babenko)

It also comes as President Volodymyr Zelenksy concludes a whirlwind European tour to greet Ukraine’s key wartime allies, which spurred an additional tranche of pledged military aid.

“According to preliminary information, the vast majority of enemy targets in the airspace of Kyiv were detected and destroyed,” said Mr Popko, without providing an exact number of missiles shot down.

Debris fell across several districts in the capital.

In the Solomyansky district, the debris caused a fire in a non-residential building. The fire was extinguished.

Debris set cars on fire and fell on the grounds of a zoo, but no losses were reported, said Kyiv mayor, Vitali Klitschko.