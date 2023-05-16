Pacific Island leaders: Rich countries not doing enough to halt climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pacific Island leaders: Rich countries not doing enough to halt climate change

By Press Association
Mark Brown of the Cook Islands has called for more efforts by rich countries to combat global warming’s environmental impact (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Mark Brown of the Cook Islands has called for more efforts by rich countries to combat global warming's environmental impact (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Pacific Island leaders are criticising rich countries for not doing enough to control climate change despite being responsible for much of the problem, and for profiting from loans provided to vulnerable nations to mitigate the effects.

Leaders and representatives from Pacific Island nations demanded at a UN climate change conference on Monday in Bangkok that the world make more effort to put aside differences in combating the environmental impact, especially as their countries emerge from the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Mark Brown of the Cook Islands said the finance model for combatting climate change – giving out loans to reduce the impact – is “not the way to go” for countries in his region with such small populations that produce “inconsequential amounts of carbon emissions” but suffer the most from the effects.

He encouraged a shift toward grants or interest-free loans to help ease the financial burden on poorer countries.

Palau president Surangel S Whipps Jr is among the Pacific Island leaders who have called for more to be done on climate change (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

“All we’re doing is adding debt to countries that have come out of Covid with increased debt, and to me it is actually quite offensive that we would be required to borrow money to build resilience, and to borrow from the very countries that are causing climate change,” he told the Associated Press.

Mr Brown said his country lost an estimated 41% of its GDP because of the pandemic, “a loss of a decade’s worth of prosperity.”

He said he will give this message to leaders when he represents his tiny South Pacific nation with a population of about 17,000 at a summit later this week of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations in Japan, where he hopes to be able to speak on a more equal footing to the leaders than as “a grateful recipient” to “benevolent donors”.

Palau president Surangel S Whipps Jr agreed that financing opportunities are “few and difficult,” and criticised wealthy countries for failing to commit to provide the financial help they had promised, which he said represents only a tiny portion of their prioritised expenditures such as the military.

Pacific Island leaders have met at a UN conference on climate change in Bangkok, Thailand (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

“We didn’t cause the problem, but now they’re going to make money off of us by giving us a loan so we can pay back with interest,” he told the Associated Press.

“So now you have to adapt, but we’ll give you money and make money off of you by giving you that money to adapt. That doesn’t make sense.”

Mr Whipps said Palau’s economy relies heavily on tourism, which is greatly threatened by the impact of climate change.

The country’s economic security is also a major issue in Palau’s negotiations with the US on the “compacts of free association,” a broader agreement that will govern its relations with Washington for the next two decades.

Those ties grant the US unique military and other security rights in the islands in return for substantial aid.

Mr Whipps said the administration of President Joe Biden has promised approximately 900 million US dollars (£720 million) over the 20-year period.

While the amount is “definitely less” than what his country would have wanted, Mr Whipps said he is largely satisfied with the terms, renegotiated from what was achieved during the administration of former president, Donald Trump.

