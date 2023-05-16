Co-op robber who left his provisional driving licence at crime scene is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-op robber who left his provisional driving licence at crime scene is jailed

By Press Association
Patrick Muddiman, 38, of Whiteford Drive, Kettering, Northamptonshire, was jailed for six years at Peterborough Crown Court after admitting robbery and assault by beating. (Chris Radburn/ PA)
A robber who left his provisional driving licence at the crime scene has been jailed for six years.

Patrick Muddiman, 38, threatened staff at the Co-op shop in High Street, Brampton, and demanded cash on March 3, Cambridgeshire Police said.

He was handed about £120 in £5 and £10 notes and also demanded a packet of cigarettes after staff told him £20 notes were kept elsewhere and they did not have access.

A customer restrained Muddiman, of Whiteford Drive, Kettering, Northamptonshire, but he managed to flee, punching a second customer who tried to help with the restraint.

Muddiman accidentally left a black wallet, containing his provisional driving licence, outside the shop and he was later arrested by police.

Patrick Muddiman, 38, of Whiteford Drive, Kettering, Northamptonshire, was jailed for six years at Peterborough Crown Court after admitting robbery and assault by beating. (Cambridgeshire Police/ PA)
He gave no comment in interview but later admitted robbery and assault by beating.

Muddiman was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday to six years in prison, with a further three years on licence, police said.

The defendant has 24 previous convictions for 36 offences including theft, violence and other robberies, the force added.

The theft of the cash and damage to the shop amounted to between £400-500 but the Co-op also lost about £7,000 in business after closing for a day, police said.

Detective Constable Sarah Longbottom, who investigated the robbery, said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident for both customers and staff who were in the shop at the time and genuinely feared for their safety.

Patrick Muddiman was caught after he left his provisional driving licence at the crime scene. (Cambridgeshire Police/ PA)
“I’d like to thank the brave shop customers who tried to help on the day – and was pleased to see the judge award the man who helped restrain Muddiman with a commendation.

“Muddiman was linked to the crime by shop CCTV and witnesses who identified him from his driving licence – a key part of evidence which he left behind.”

