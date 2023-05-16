Families gather at the Old Bailey for Croydon tram crash trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families gather at the Old Bailey for Croydon tram crash trial

By Press Association
Driver Alfred Dorris at Croydon Magistrates Court for the first court hearing in the Croydon tram crash prosecution (James Manning/PA)
Driver Alfred Dorris at Croydon Magistrates Court for the first court hearing in the Croydon tram crash prosecution (James Manning/PA)

Victims’ families have gathered at the Old Bailey for the trial of a tram driver accused over the Croydon crash that claimed the lives of seven passengers more than six years ago.

On Tuesday, Alfred Dorris, 49, attended the central London court charged with an alleged health and safety failing in relation to the fatal crash on November 9 2016.

Seven people were killed and 51 injured when tram 2551 spun off the tracks and toppled over near the Sandilands stop in Croydon, south London.

The victims were: Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, and Philip Logan, 52, all from New Addington, and Donald Collett, 62, and Mark Smith, 35, both from Croydon.

Tram accident
Flowers left at the scene near the tram crash in Croydon (Steve Parsons/PA)

Dorris denies a single charge of failing to take reasonable care at work under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

According to the indictment against him, he failed to “take reasonable care for the health and safety of himself and of other persons who may be affected by his acts or omissions at work, namely passengers on board tram 2551”.

The charge goes on to allege that Dorris “failed to negotiate tram 2551 around the Sandilands curve at a safe speed so as to prevent the tram from derailing and overturning”.

The trial is being heard by senior judge Mr Justice Fraser in Court One of the Old Bailey.

Members of the victims’ families sat in court for the first day of the case which is expected to be opened by prosecutor Jonathan Ashley-Norman KC on Wednesday.

A jury panel of 12 men and eight women was selected and told to return to court on Wednesday.

They were read out a list of names of people involved in the case including tram passengers, tram drivers, operations managers, driver trainers, sleep experts and human factor specialists.

Mr Justice Fraser told jurors: “You have now been selected as a wider jury panel. One very important direction that I’m going to give you, you will have realised that this case concerns the Croydon tram disaster that took place on November 9 2016.

“You will get a formal direction about this tomorrow but it’s crucial that none of you do any research on your own this evening before you come back tomorrow.

“Do not speak to anyone about the Croydon tram disaster or discuss with anybody else.”

The prosecution is being brought by regulator, the Office of Rail and Road and is due to go on for up to five weeks.

Dorris of Ravenscroft Road, Beckhenham, south-east London, is being represented in court by barrister Miles Bennett.

