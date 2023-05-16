Nearly 350 licences issued to UK space companies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Nearly 350 licences issued to UK space companies

By Press Association
The CAA said it has issued 343 licences since and is assessing a further 25 (Skyrora/PA)
Nearly 350 operating licences have been granted to companies in the UK space sector.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it has issued 343 licences since it became the UK’s space regulator in July 2021, and is assessing a further 25.

More than 750 UK satellites in space are also being monitored by the organisation.

The regulator’s joint interim chief executives Paul Smith and Rob Bishton met with senior figures from Edinburgh-based rocket manufacturer Skyrora on Tuesday ahead of the company’s application for a launch from the planned SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst at the very north of Scotland’s Shetland Isles.

Mr Bishton said: “With more than 340 licences granted across all aspects of space since July 2021, we’re continuing to play our role in enabling the space sector to grow and our engagement with industry is a key part of that.

“We are working constantly with industry to review and improve our processes to make sure the UK space sector is safe, sustainable, and successful.

“As the UK’s space regulator, it is our role to enable and support the sector so it can become world-leading.

“The UK space sector is thriving, and Scotland is poised to be right at the heart of the UK’s future space ambitions.

“Scottish engineers and scientists will help drive the technology and innovation needed to help put the UK on the map in the burgeoning space sector.”

According to the Scottish Government, it is estimated that Scotland’s space sector could generate £4 billion for the Scottish economy by 2030, as well as creating 20,000 jobs.

A Virgin Orbit rocket failed to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil in January.

The rocket took off from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay attached to a jumbo jet but suffered a dislodged fuel filter which caused an engine to overheat.

