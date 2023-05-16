Restaurant manager ‘showed Pc CCTV footage of car used by Couzens’, hearing told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Restaurant manager ‘showed Pc CCTV footage of car used by Couzens’, hearing told

By Press Association
Former Metropolitan Police officer Samantha Lee denies the allegations (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Former Metropolitan Police officer Samantha Lee denies the allegations (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A restaurant manager has contradicted the evidence of a former Metropolitan Police officer who claimed she had never been shown CCTV footage of a car used by Wayne Couzens when he flashed female members of his staff.

Former police constable Samantha Lee is said to have failed to make “the correct investigative inquiries” over two incidents when Couzens exposed himself to female members of staff at the McDonald’s restaurant in Swanley, Kent, on February 14 and 27, a police disciplinary hearing was told.

On both occasions, Couzens was seen by female members of staff to have his pants open and his penis on display.

Wayne Couzens
Wayne Couzens was sentenced in March to 19 months in prison after admitting three counts of indecent exposure (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ms Lee attended the restaurant on March 3, interviewing the branch’s manager, Sam Taylor, hours before Sarah Everard was kidnapped by Couzens in Clapham, south west London.

Ms Lee is alleged to have lied about her actions when later questioned about the interview, as she claimed she believed that the CCTV at the restaurant deleted automatically and so there was no CCTV evidence of Couzens or the offence.

But at the hearing on Tuesday, Mr Taylor said that he had shown Ms Lee CCTV footage and told her it could be downloaded onto a USB stick.

“I showed her on the actual screen in the office,” he said.

“I showed her what I looked at before using the time from the receipts and it shows the car coming around.”

He said he explained to her that Couzens’ registration plate could be seen in the CCTV footage of the second incident.

He said he knew what times to play the CCTV at because of the time stamps on Couzens’ receipts.

He added: “I said we could burn this on a USB.”

He said he showed her all the evidence he had.

“I told her everything I knew and I explained how we caught him out the second time,” he said.

He said that Ms Lee stayed at the restaurant for “probably” 10 minutes in total.

“It wasn’t quick, it wasn’t long either, it was probably 10 minutes,” he said.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Samantha Lee
Former Metropolitan Police officer Samantha Lee could be banned from serving in the force again if she is found to have committed gross misconduct (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Taylor said he also gave her Couzens’ receipts from the two incidents, which showed the same last four digits of a credit card number, and witness statements he had gathered from the victims.

On March 12, a meeting was held between Ms Lee and her commanding officer Inspector Rita Jones, after the arrest of Couzens three days earlier.

Ms Jones said she was “shocked” to discover that Ms Lee still had the witness statements and they had not been placed in a sealed evidence bag.

“I was a tiny bit shocked she still had them,” she said. “This was two weeks later.”

She added that Ms Lee did not mention the existence of the receipts, and that she did not realise at the time that there had been two incidents of flashing.

However, she said that Couzens’ offending during the incidents was, at most, “medium risk” and it would not have been treated as needing an “immediate call”.

“The risk is now at the level of a medium risk,” she said.

“You would ask them to do it as a priority, maybe not as an immediate call, but as a priority.”

In March this year, Couzens was sentenced to 19 months in prison after admitting three counts of indecent exposure.

He was already serving life behind bars for kidnapping Ms Everard as she walked home through Clapham, south London, on March 3 2021 and then murdering her.

The third indecent exposure incident related to when Couzens exposed himself to a female cyclist on a Kent country lane in November 2020.

Ms Lee is said to have breached the force’s standards on duties and responsibilities as well as honesty and integrity.

If she is found to have committed gross misconduct, she could be banned from serving in the force again.

She denies both allegations.

The misconduct hearing at Palestra House in Southwark is expected to last seven days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks