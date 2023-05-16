Man charged with murder of 32-year-old woman who died of head injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged with murder of 32-year-old woman who died of head injuries

By Press Association
Crawley magistrates’ court (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Crawley magistrates’ court (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman who died of serious head injuries.

Police were called to a house in Oates Walk, Crawley, West Sussex, on Saturday May 13, where they found the body of Holly Sanchez.

Ryan Evans, who lives at the address, has been charged with murder.

The 30-year-old appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday May 17.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Crawley.

“Holly Sanchez was tragically found deceased at a bungalow in Oates Walk around 9am on Saturday May 13.

“A post mortem revealed she has died as a result of serious head injuries.

“Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Lewes Crown Court stock
Lewes Crown Court (Tom Pugh/PA)

“Two of them, a 37-year-old and a 60-year-old from Crawley, have since been released on conditional bail.

“The third suspect, 30-year-old Ryan Evans, of Oates Walk, Crawley, has been charged with murder.

“He was remanded in custody and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday May 16, where he was further remanded for a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday May 17.”

He added: “We can now clarify that Holly was from Crawley but was not living at the address at the time of her death.

“Her next of kin are being supported at this difficult time.”

