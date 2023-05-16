Pep Guardiola: My Manchester City legacy is already exceptional

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola: My Manchester City legacy is already exceptional

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City legacy is ‘already exceptional’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City legacy is 'already exceptional' (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pep Guardiola insists the coming weeks will not define his legacy at Manchester City because it is “already exceptional”.

City are on the brink of their fifth Premier League title in six years under the Spaniard and could land the treble as they also chase FA Cup and the so far elusive Champions League glory.

Wednesday brings the chance to reach the final of the European competition as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of a semi-final delicately poised at 1-1.

Manchester City Press Conference – City Football Academy – Tuesday 16th May
Pep Guardiola is targeting a treble for Manchester City this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Winning the Champions League has long been viewed as the club’s ultimate goal, but Guardiola – a two-time European champion with Barcelona who has collected nine major trophies in total with City – does not think his reputation depends on it.

He said: “My legacy is already exceptional!

“(We have been) here many times already. We are not stupid, (we) know how important tomorrow is – maybe the most important since we’ve been here.

“I say to the players, live it, enjoy the moment and how fortunate we are. It’s in our hands, it depends on us.

“We don’t have to do anything exceptional – be ourselves, give everything. I have an incredible feeling about the team. Whatever happens, thank you for bringing us here again.

Everton v Manchester City – Premier League – Goodison Park
City’s 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday moved them one win away from another Premier League title (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The legacy is that we’ve had one hell of a time and for many years they (the fans) will remember a generation of players who for five or six years scored lots of goals and conceded very few, and that we won lots of things and won very well, and people should remember that. It would be a good book.

“Whether or not they will remember us I don’t know, but we have had a good time.”

City dominated for large spells of last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu but Real were more incisive on the counter-attack and created more clear-cut opportunities.

City now have home advantage for the return but Guardiola feels his side will have to take their performance up a level.

He said: “The emotion is there and will be high – (it) has to be high – but just this is not going to beat a team like Real Madrid.

Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – First Leg – Santiago Bernabeu
City face Real Madrid for a place in the final of the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)

“We need a bit better gameplan, to adjust a little bit, create more chances for our strikers.

“We play against Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League, the toughest opponents. It’s a challenge but we go for it.

“We arrive really good. We’re in the FA Cup final, one game from the Premier League, but we have to play better than Madrid. We have to perform well, not just have the desire.”

City are again without defender Nathan Ake due to a hamstring injury but otherwise have a fully-fit squad.

