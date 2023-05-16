Crypto rules given final approval to make Europe a global leader on regulation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Crypto rules given final approval to make Europe a global leader on regulation

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

The European Union’s sweeping set of beefed-up cryptocurrency rules have won final approval from member states, giving the 27-nation bloc a global lead in regulating the sector.

The European Council adopted the package of rules — known as Markets in Crypto Assets, or Mica — in the final step of the bloc’s legislative process.

European Parliament legislators endorsed the rules in April and they are expected to start taking effect in phases starting in July next year.

The tighter European scrutiny follows a spate of high-profile crypto scandals including the collapse of trading firm FTX and the implosion of the TerraUSD stablecoin.

The rules are aimed at improving transparency and combatting money laundering, and will cover stablecoins, which are usually tied to a hard currency or a commodity like gold that make them less volatile than normal cryptocurrencies.

Other digital tokens as well as bitcoin-related services such as trading platforms and digital wallets are also subject to the rules, but not bitcoin itself.

“Recent events have confirmed the urgent need for imposing rules which will better protect Europeans who have invested in these assets, and prevent the misuse of crypto industry for the purposes of money laundering and financing of terrorism,” said Swedish finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Council.

Under Mica, which has been in the works since 2020, crypto companies will need approval to operate in the EU and will be held liable if they lose investors’ assets.

Authorities will compile a public list of “non-compliant” companies.

The rules, aimed at maintaining financial stability, include provisions to combat market manipulation and insider dealing. Companies issuing or trading crypto assets will have to disclose information on the risks, costs and charges that consumers face.

Major crypto companies will have to reveal how much energy they use. The massive amount of energy used in bitcoin mining to create new coins has stoked concern about crypto’s carbon footprint.

The US has made little progress in oversight of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, while the UK is considering feedback on proposed regulations outlined last year.

Some European countries like Germany already have basic crypto regulations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks