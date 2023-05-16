‘Incredibly happy’ Eurovision winner Loreen returns to Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Incredibly happy’ Eurovision winner Loreen returns to Sweden

By Press Association
Eurovision Song Contest winner Loreen of Sweden arrives at Arlanda Airport outside Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Loreen (Lorine Talhaoui) won the Eurovision final in Liverpool on May 13 with the song ‘Tattoo’. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Eurovision Song Contest winner Loreen of Sweden arrives at Arlanda Airport outside Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Loreen (Lorine Talhaoui) won the Eurovision final in Liverpool on May 13 with the song 'Tattoo'. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)

Swedish singer Loreen, who won the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad Tattoo, has returned home, saying she was proud to be the second person to win the contest twice.

“I’m so incredibly happy,” a smiling Loreen said after landing at Stockholm’s international airport from Liverpool, where the event was held.

“On the plane home, I had my first burst of joy and looked out at the sky. I am so incredibly happy about this. I am so proud that Sweden sent me.”

Loreen arrives at Arlanda Airport outside Stockholm (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency/AP)

She held the trophy — a handmade glass sculpture in the shape of a microphone from the 1950s — saying it was “brutally heavy”.

The 39-year-old later performed the winning dance-pop anthem at a Stockholm park known for its outdoor cafes and open-air concerts, before a cheering crowd of hundreds of people.

The concert was broadcast live on Sweden’s public television.

“I am so grateful to have been able to represent you,” she said to a screaming audience.

Loreen won the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, billed as the world’s biggest music event, on Saturday night. She had previously won in 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan, with her song Euphoria.

Loreen on stage in Stockholm (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/AP)

Until this week, the only person to have won Eurovision twice was Johnny Logan of Ireland, 36 years ago.

Sweden’s latest victory was the country’s seventh, matching Ireland’s record.

It gives Sweden the right to host next year’s contest on the 50th anniversary of the country’s first triumph — Abba’s 1974 victory with Waterloo.

Loreen – born Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui in Stockholm to Moroccan parents – had her breakthrough when she took part in Swedish show Idol 2004 and came third.

