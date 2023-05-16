Nick Kyrgios on track to be fit for grass-court season and Wimbledon bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nick Kyrgios on track to be fit for grass-court season and Wimbledon bid

By Press Association
Nick Kyrgios, right, reached the Wimbledon final last year (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nick Kyrgios is expected to be fit for the grass-court season as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The 28-year-old is yet to play a match this season, having pulled out of the Australian Open on the verge of the tournament with a cyst in his left knee that required an operation.

The hope at that point was he could be fit to return in Indian Wells at the start of March but, more than two months on, Kyrgios is still working his way back.

A vocal hater of clay, he had planned to play the French Open for the first time since 2017, citing his girlfriend’s wish to go to Paris, but he will not be ready in time.

The PA news agency understands Kyrgios is, though, on course to be fit for his favourite part of the season, the grass-court swing, and could make his return at the BOSS OPEN in Stuttgart beginning on June 12.

Last year Kyrgios had the best season of his career, establishing himself as a grand slam contender and reaching his first singles final at Wimbledon, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

The Australian also reached the quarter-finals of the US Open before pulling out of his most recent tournament in Tokyo last October with knee pain.

